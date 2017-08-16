Wenzel is the North Dakota State University student body president. Wearing a yellow cap along with many other Twins fans on “NDSU Night,” Wenzel tossed out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Minnesota’s game against the Cleveland Indians. The special yellow cap featured a Bison logo on the side, and a portion of the special ticket package supported the NDSU Foundation and Alumni Association’s mission of philanthropy at NDSU.

Wenzel is a 2014 graduate of Mitchell High School and a senior finance major at NDSU.

“Throwing the first pitch will be an amazing experience,” Wenzel said in a press release from NDSU. “I am definitely nervous, but this is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The Twins lost 8-1 Tuesday night.