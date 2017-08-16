Search
    Wednesday need-to-know: 5 stories

    By Daily Republic News Today at 9:07 a.m.

    Here are five stories to know Wednesday: 

    1. Dakotafest got rolling Tuesday and goes through Thursday. Here are some innovative products featured at the farm show. 

    2. Colome, the defending Class 9B champion, has plenty of returning power on the football field to make another run this year. 

    3. Our editorial board looks at an interesting vote that occurred Monday night at the Mitchell Board of Education meeting. 

    4. Superintendents in small towns like starting school well before Labor Day, as opposed to the state's largest school district — which starts after the holiday. 

    5. A Mitchell man was recently sentenced for distributing drugs in a drug-free zone. 

