Exhibitors show off gear, gadgets during Dakotafest

Kimberley's businesses provides consulting services and sells equipment and supplies, and much of his equipment can be controlled by the inside of the cab.

"These cabs are starting to look like jets," Kimberley said with a laugh.

And with many South Dakota producers facing drought conditions, Kimberley has some new designs and products that could help in the future, all of which he showed off Tuesday as an exhibitor at Dakotafest in Mitchell.

One of the new designs included a trice wheel with torsion within a strip-tiller. The new design allows for more tension while tilling — which preps soil for growing crops — into the ground, providing consistency. It can be set at different tensions depending on depth and field conditions.

"The adjustment is phenomenal," Kimberley said. "A lot of people don't know about it yet."

This seemingly simple adjustment is a few years old, Kimberley said, but hasn't yet reached area producers — but it has potential to be a huge relief.

Holding up two stalks of corn, one which used the redesigned till and another that didn't, Kimberley said there was a "significant' difference in height and yield.

"This is going to out produce it by 20 to 25 bushels," Kimberley said referring to the corn stalk that used the strip-till.

The design allows for plants to grow in a way precipitation will funnel down into the roots, which will pump water into the plant, keeping it alive, Kimberley said.

And Kimberley isn't the only exhibitor at Dakotafest looking to help farmers in drought conditions.

Robin Salverson, a cow/calf field specialist for South Dakota State University Extension, spent Tuesday at a forage and water testing station.

While it isn't "anything high-tech," Salverson said many farmers are stopping by her booth to utilize the electro-conductivity meter, which reads the total salts in water samples.

The amount of salt in the water can affect how safe it is for livestock consumption, and Salverson said with drought conditions, more areas have been impacted.

"For eastern South Dakota, this might be the first time using one of these," Salverson said, referring to the meter. "We just have never experienced any (drought) issues or problems in past several years."

Due to the drought, Salverson said many farmers from eastern and central South Dakota have become increasingly worried about the water quality and her booth through SDSU Extension offered nitrate testing for standing forages such as corn.

Nitrates accumulate within the plant as drought conditions worsen, and Salverson urged farmers and producers stopping by Dakotafest to bring in their crops for testing.

"We've seen these issues in western South Dakota just because we have different weather conditions and weather patterns out there, but definitely, like I said, it's probably the first time anybody has had it done here," she said.