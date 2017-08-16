Finding the best school schedule

Formerly an administrator in Remer, Minnesota, Mayclin oversaw a district that began the school year after the holiday weekend, and it took him awhile to adjust starting in mid-August.

But Mayclin looks forward to observing what benefits an earlier school year provides, because starting late never seemed to have any advantages, he said.

"It was just how things were always done, so that's how it stayed," Mayclin said. "It was like you almost had to promise your first born to start early."

Today, many students across the region will file into classes for the first day of the 2017-18 school year, decorating lockers, reconnecting with friends and learning new math formulas.

But while some head back to the classrooms today and over the next week, no region schools wait until after Labor Day to begin classes.

And, despite the state's largest school district, Sioux Falls, believing that starting classes after the holiday is the best route, rural superintendents in the area disagree.

"The largest school districts, they have to do what's best for them and that's just different than the rural districts," Mount Vernon Superintendent Pat Mikkonen said Tuesday. "Our premise is, we try to have our start date align as close as we can with the start of fall activities."

Often, he said, the schools that begin classes after Labor Day will participate in multiple athletic activities before school starts. But in Mount Vernon, where classes start Monday and the first football game is scheduled for Thursday, school officials want students in the classroom during the season as much as possible.

For many, sports and other extracurriculars are the driving force for students to do well in school, so getting the two to overlap is beneficial for everybody involved, Mikkonen said.

And other superintendents, like Avon's Tom Culver, agrees.

"If we started after Labor Day, we'd have three football games — almost half of the football season — done, and no grades or anything in the book until probably the fourth game," Culver said. "If you have some students that aren't as highly motivated, having classes and the seasons together can help them."

Additionally, starting in mid-August ensures the number of days in the first and second semesters are nearly identical, and semester tests fall before winter breaks, Freeman Superintendent Kevin Kunz said.

Giving students a two-week break and expecting them to come back and almost immediately take major tests is a lot of pressure, Kunz said. And, while the district is open to suggestions from the community, Kunz said Freeman likely wouldn't start classes later unless enough people presented valid reason to do so, or it was required by the state.

"I don't know that, in our situation, we'd want to go down that path," Kunz said. "What we have works really well, considering other activities and academic aspects."

The only state-mandated rule for districts to follow is that, no matter when classes start, students have attended classes for at least 962.5 hours by the end of the year, according to South Dakota Board of Education President Don Kirkegaard.

"You should have the wishes of your community in mind when the board makes the decision but know that you will seldom have 100 (percent) approval," Kirkegaard said in an email to The Daily Republic. "Tourist towns often wait until after Labor Day if possible, but the decision is a board decision that can be referred to a vote if that is the wishes of the community."