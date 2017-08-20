Davison County Magistrate Court July 17 to 31

• Aja Mae McDaniel, 19, Mitchell; obey traffic device unless directed by policeman, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Corey Joe Handrahan, 38, Mitchell; no driver's license; $54 fie; $66 costs.

• Dylan James Hart, 23, Letcher; speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Alex Jacob Fuerstenberg, 19, Wilmont, Minnesota; speeding on other roadways, $79 fine; $66 costs.

• Jacob G. Klass, 31, Forestburg; speed on four-lane in rural areas, $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Matthew H. Nelson, 43, Oakland, Nebraska; speeding on a state highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Megan Lynn Hart, 25, Mount Vernon; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Bruce Allen Bucholz, 48, Mitchell; driving under influence, first offense; $50 fine; $134 costs; 300 days in jail; 300 days suspended; conditions: no similar offenses; pay fine and costs; obtain an AA sponsor with proof to state's attorney office; provide proof to state's attorney of aftercare attendance every two months unless there is a review hearing; needs to complete outpatient treatment by Oct. 1 and provide proof to state.

• Robert L. Alexander, 64, Parker; possess 2 ounces of marijuana or less; 45 days in jail; 45 days suspended; conditions: no similar offenses.

• Rebecka Lynne Bishop, 31, Mitchell; driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $100 fine; $66 costs.

• Lewis Jarel Simms, 50, Mitchell; entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $36 fine; $84 costs; 60 days in jail; 60 days suspended; conditions: no similar offenses; pay fine and costs.

• Arac Ryan Cobosco, 25, Eau Claire, Wisconsin; possession of 2 ounces of marijuana or less; $66 fine; $84 costs; 90 days in jail; 90 days suspended; conditions: no similar offenses; pay fine and costs; shall provide a monthly UA starting Aug. 1 and provide results to state's attorney within 10 days.

• Larissa Elaine Hopkins, 22, Mitchell; distribution/possession with intent to distribute marijuana, 1 ounce or less; suspended imposition of sentence; $500 fine; $104 costs; two years in penitentiary; credit for 57 days; conditions: repay Davison County for all court appointed attorney's fees; unless attending an approved educational or training program, must work regularly at a lawful occupation or job and support all dependents to best of ability; shall obtain any evaluations requested by court services/parole services and follow any and all recommendations, including any after care and treatment; shall not consume any alcoholic beverages or any kind or use or possess any controlled drugs or illegal substances, including marijuana; may not enter any premises where their primary income is derived from alcoholic beverages; shall obey all laws; shall be subject to random search and seizure by any probation/parole officer or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that there is a violation of any provision of the probation; submit to urinalysis, breath or blood testing at any time requested to do so by probation/parole officer; and be responsible for cost of that testing.

• Mohammad Saleen, 45, Skokie, Illinois; speeding on interstate highway; $154 fine; $66 costs.

• Paul Jeffrey Day, 56, Chamberlain; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Gary Lee Neugebauer, 64, Ethan, overweight on axle, $104 fine; $66 costs.

• Megan Lynn Hart, 25, Mount Vernon; seat belt violation; $25 fine.

• Matthew John Nunez, 24, Mitchell; unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in Schedules I or II; $1,250 fine; $104 costs; five years in penitentiary; five years suspended; conditions: unless attending an approved educational or training program, must work regularly at a lawful occupation or job and support all dependents to best of ability; obtain any evaluations requested by court services/parole services and follow any and all recommendations, including any after care and treatment; shall not consume any alcoholic beverages or any kind or use or possess any controlled drugs or illegal substances, including marijuana; may not enter any premises where primary income is derived from alcoholic beverages; shall obey all laws; shall be subject to random search and seizure by any probation/parole officer or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that a violation of any provision of this probation has taken place; shall submit to urinalysis, breath or blood testing any time requested to do so by probation/parole officer and be responsible for costs of testing; shall be under supervision of the chief court service officer/board of pardons and paroles; or his representative and be governed by their rules and regulations; shall repay Davison County for all court appointed attorney fees according to a schedule.

• Robert Gage Shields, 23, Mitchell; false report to authorities; $66 costs; $84 costs; 90 days in jail; 90 days suspended; conditions: pay fine and costs; have no similar offenses.

• Rachelle Faye Cade, 42, Mitchell; possession of 2 ounces of marijuana or less; $66 fine; $84 costs; $111 restitution; 60 days in jail; 60 days suspended; conditions: no similar offenses; pay fines and costs; pay restitution as ordered.

• Dahn Lanae Miller, 24, Mitchell; false report to authorities; $16 fine; $84 costs; 90 days in jail; 89 days suspended; must report on the 28th at 9 a.m.; conditions: no similar offenses; pay fine and costs.

• Tayber Jon Songer, 17, Mitchell; no driver's license; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Justin Keith Thorstad, 35, Madison; right-turning vehicle required to keep right; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Harvey Lydle Kelley, 78. Mitchell; speeding on other roadways; $125 fine.

• Joseph Benjamin Hernandez, 33, Pierre; seat belt violation; $25 fine.

• Chase Allan Phillips, 25, Mitchell; speed on four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Tanna Marie White, 32, Sturgis; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Daniel Lee Hoffman, 52, Brandon; speeding on other roadways; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Denaye Devon Jack, 38, Winslow, Arizona; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Ann Lindeman, 53, Ethan; speeding on state highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Troy Lynn Moller, 51, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Selena Marie Thomas, 40, Forestburg; speed on four-lane in rural areas; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Alexander David Martin, 63, Mitchell; seat belt violation, $25 fine.

• Tiffanie Diamonds Bernett, 18, Watertown, possession of alcohol by minor; $234 fine; $66 costs; conditions: pay fine and costs.

• Rickey Allen Taylor, 47, Pukwana; possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II, suspended execution of sentence; $1,250 fine; $104 fine; five years in penitentiary; five years suspended; must serve 121 days in Davison County Jail, getting credit for one day; four years probation; conditions: repay Davison County for all court appointed attorney's fees; unless attending an approved educational or training program, must work regularly at a lawful occupation or job and support all dependents to best of ability; shall obtain any evaluations requested by court services/parole services and follow any and all recommendations, including any aftercare and treatment; shall not consume any alcoholic beverages of any kind or use or possess any controlled drugs or illegal substances, including marijuana; may not enter any premises where primary income is derived from alcoholic beverages; shall obey all laws; be subject to random search and seizure by any probation/parole officer or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion of any violation of any provision of the probation; shall submit to urinalysis, breath or blood testing at any time requested to do so by probation/parole officer and be responsible for costs of that testing; shall be placed under the supervision of chief court service officer/board of pardons and parole or his representative thereof; and be governed by their rules and regulation; shall serve 120 days in county jail as a staggered sentence by serving 30 days in the Davison County Jail; the remainder of the jail sentence shall be served beginning on the first day of December and every calendar year thereafter while the defendant is on probation. However, the annual sentence may be suspended by the court upon a recommendation from court services officer if the defendant has substantially complied with their supervision during the year. Unless suspended by the court, the defendant shall report to Davison County Jail by 9 a.m. to begin serving the 30 day sentences.

• Jesse Mitchell, 22, Dolton; driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $16 fine; $84 costs; 60 days in jail; 60 days suspended; conditions: no similar offenses; pay fines and costs.

• Isiah Allen Harrison, 26, Chamberlain; renewal registration during assigned month; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Von Allen VanGenderen, 43, Plankinton; driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $204 fine; $66 costs.

• Carson Bernard Olinger, 16, Plankinton; speeding on other roadways; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Travis Lee Plooster, 32, Sioux Falls; speeding on other roadways; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Trevor Alan Sejnoha, 20, Mitchell; failure to yield right away; $54 fine; $66 costs; seat belt violation, $25 fine.

• Maung Po, 47, Des Moines, Iowa; speeding on interstate highway; $79 fine; $66 costs.

• Benjamin John Endorf, 39, Canova; speed on four-lane in rural areas; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Sharon Diane Gaulke, 44, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Alan Ray VanThuyne, 56, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Riley Alan Zoss, 23, Letcher; speed on four-lane in rural areas; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Scott Gaulke, 56, Sioux Falls; speeding on other roads; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Joseph Edward McGee, 33, Mitchell; petty theft, second degree; $400 or less; $34 fine; $66 costs; 30 days in jail; 30 days suspended; conditions: no similar offenses; pay fine and costs.

• Drew Michael Baysinger, 24, Mitchell; seat belt violation, $25 fine.

• Larissa Elaine Hopkins, 22, Mitchell; possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II; suspended execution of sentence; $500 fine; $104 costs; two years in penitentiary; conditions: repay Davison County for all court appointed attorney's fees; unless attending an approved educational or training program, must work regularly at a lawful occupation or job and support all dependents to best of ability; shall obtain any evaluations requested by court services/parole services and follow any and all recommendations, including any aftercare and treatment; shall not consume any alcoholic beverages or any kind or use or possess any controlled drugs or illegal substances, including marijuana; may not enter any premises where their primary income is derived from alcoholic beverages; shall obey all laws; be subject to random search and seizure by any probation/parole officer or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that there is a violation of any provision of the probation; shall submit to urinalysis breath or blood testing at any time requested to do so by probation/parole officer and be responsible for costs of all testing.

• Caitlyn M. Goldsmith, 25, Eau Claire, Wisconsin; possession 2 ounces of marijuana or less; $66 fine; $84 costs; 90 days in jail; 90 days suspended; conditions: commit no similar offenses; pay fine and costs; provide a monthly UA starting Aug. 1, 2017, and provide results to state's attorney within 10 days.

• Chelsea Mara Weller, 27, Mitchell; possession of controlled substance in schedule I or II; $1,250 fine; $104 costs; six days in jail; credit for six days; conditions: repay Davison County for all court appointed attorney fees; unless attending an approved educational or training program, the defendant must work regularly at a lawful occupation or job and support all dependents to best of ability; shall not consume any alcoholic beverages of any kind or use or possess any controlled drugs or illegal substances, including marijuana; may not enter any premises where primary income is derived from alcoholic beverages; shall obey all laws; be subject to random search and seizure by any probation/parole officer or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that there is any violation of any provision of the probation; shall submit to urinalysis, breath or blood testing at any time requested to do so by his probation/parole officer and be responsible for costs of testing; shall be placed under the supervision of the chief court service officer/board of pardons and parole or his representative thereof, and shall be governed by their rules and regulations; shall obtain any evaluations requested by court services/parole services and follow any and all recommendations including any aftercare and treatment.

• Felicia Rose Button, 31, Woonsocket; speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Michael Edward Tompkins, 24, Gillette, Wyoming; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Jolene Renae Kayser, 31, Alexandria, speeding on other roadways; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Brianna Marie Hakl, 17, Yankton; seat belt violation; $25 fine.

• Jake Michael Jarman, 17, Mitchell; speeding on a state highway; $154 fine; $66 costs.

• Marcos D. Gonzalez, 40, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways; $39 fine; $66 costs; no driver's license; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Cloey Dooley, 17, Mitchell; fail to stop after accident with unattended vehicle, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Lavoy T. Ragels, 16, Mitchell; failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Craig Michael Unterbrunner, 66, Platte, expired annual inspection; $104 fine; $66 costs.

• Kayli Raye Kuhl, 23, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, speeding on other roadways; $59 fine; $66 costs;

• Jacob Lawrence Williams, 18, Pendleton, Indiana; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Timothy Leonard Kummer, 56, Ethan; speeding on other roadways; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Anthony Mauszycki, 55, Mitchell; illegal lane change; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Steven James Runyon, 27, Mitchell; no driver's license; $54 fine; $66 costs,

• Johnny Ray Chavez, 33, Mitchell; fail to maintain financial responsibility; $34 fine; $66 costs; 20 days in jail; 20 days suspended.

• Nicholas Randall Miiller, 32, Mitchell; escape by prisoner, second degree, suspended execution of sentence: $1,250 fine; $104 fine; two years in penitentiary; two years suspended; failure to appear/report felony; $104 costs; five years in penitentiary; five years suspended; will serve 62 days in county jail, getting credit for 61 days; conditions for each count: be placed under supervision of chief court service officer, board of pardons and parole, or representative; be governed by their rules and regulations; shall obey all laws; shall not consume any alcoholic beverages of any kind or use or possess any controlled drugs or illegal substances, including marijuana; shall be subject to random search and seizure by any probation/parole officer or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that there is any violation of any provision of this probation; shall obtain any evaluations requested by court services/parole services and follow any and all recommendations, including any aftercare and treatment; unless attending an approved educational or training program, must work regularly at a lawful occupation or job and support all dependents to best of ability; shall submit to urinalysis, breath or blood testing at any time requested to do so by probation/parole officer and be responsible for costs of testing; may not enter any premises where primary income is derived from alcoholic beverages; defendant's dad will be responsible to get defendant to Keystone; shall repay Davison County for all court appointed attorney fees.

• Erica Hannah Zell, 15, Cavour; failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Charles C. Young, 46, Orange, Connecticut, speeding on interstate highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Lee Allen White, 56, Fulton; speeding on other roadways; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Beverly Johnson, 85, Mitchell; renewal registration during assigned month; $54 fine; $66 costs; illegal lane change, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Kayla Ann Lux, 28, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Nancy J. Anderson, 63, Omaha, Nebraska; speed on four-lane in rural areas; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Ranae Phinney, 44, Mitchell; speed on four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Dionne Sharon Meehan, 47, Sioux Falls; speed on four-lane in rural areas, $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Shelby Rae Fathke, 22, Mitchell; seat belt violation, $25 fine.

• Jacob Edward Smithey, 24, Parkston; speeding on a state highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Crystal Soulek, 52, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways, $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Angelique V. Sisneros, 23, Letcher; seat belt violation, $25 fine.

• Jason Dean Iverson, 33, Baltic; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• William Harvey Lingemann, 67, Ethan; speeding on other roadways $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Keri Ellen Warnke, 30, Alexandria; speed on four-lane in rural areas, $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Jacob Drew McDowall, 17, Bellevue, Nebraska; speed on four-lane in rural areas; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Hunter Anderson, 18, Wagner; speeding on a state highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Samantha Mary Olson, 21, Mitchell; violation conditional bond $36 fine; $84 costs; 180 days in jail; 177 days suspended; impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, $36 fine; $84 costs; 60 days in jail; 60 days suspended; conditions for both counts: no similar offenses; pay fine and costs; needs to do some kind of domestic abuse program get monthly reports to state.

• Jacob Alan Styles, 21, Mitchell; speeding other roadways; $79 fine; $66 costs.

• Darren P. Feistner, 48, Parkston; seat belt violation; $25 fine.

• Sylvia Grace Holmstrom, 61, Clark; speeding on other roadways; $19 fine; $66 costs

• Stephanie Lynn Moen, 50, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways; $79 fine; $66 costs.

• Jeremy Wayne Richter, 30, Sierra, Arizona; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Wendy Marie Kummer, 28, Mitchell; driving to left on approach to intersection; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Ross K. Schulte, 45, Watertown; speed on four-lane in rural areas, $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Daniel John Qualls, 36, Mitchell; unauthorized fire on public land; $54 fie; $66 costs.

• Tejprakash Malenahallirajappa, 36, O'Fallon, Missouri; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs;

• Jacob Rane Regynski, 20, Mitchell; seat belt violation; $25 fine.

• Blake Kolby Jacobsen, 25, Mitchell; failure to yield right of way; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Martin Dean Cooney, 51, Port Orchard, Washington; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Andrea Nicole Baysinger, 28, Woonsocket; speed on four-lane in rural areas, $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Donald Lee Miller, 57, Sioux Falls; speeding on other roadways; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Aliea Grace Kretschmer-Webster, 20, Ethan; speeding on state highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Sharisee Frances Culbert, 46, Parkston; speeding on state highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Bernard John Johnson, 26, MItchell; failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Ty John Hamar, 24, Mitchell; following too closely, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Lance Gregory Ryken, 47, Yankton; speeding on state highway; $79 fine; $66 costs.

• Christopher Alan Rumbolz, 32, Mitchell; disorderly conduct, $34 fine; $66 costs.

• Warren Dean Rowley, 23, Mitchell; possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; suspended execution of sentence: $1,250 fine; $104 costs; five years in penitentiary; five years suspended; shall serve 72 days in county jail getting credit for 71 days; conditions: shall repay Davison County for court appointed attorney's fees; unless attending an approved educational or training program, must work regularly at lawful occupation or job and support all dependents to best of ability; shall obtain any evaluations requested by court services/parole services and follow any and all recommendations including any aftercare and treatment; shall not consume any alcoholic beverages of any kind or use or possess any controlled drugs or illegal substances including marijuana; may not enter any premises where primary income is derived from alcoholic beverages; shall obey all laws; shall be subject to random search and seizure by any probation/parole officer or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion any violation of parole has taken place;submit to urinalysis, breath or blood testing at any time requested to do so by probation/parole officer and be responsible for all costs of testing; shall be placed under supervision of chief court services officer/board of pardons and parole or representative and be governed by their rules and regulations for four years; must successfully complete drug court.

• Vanessa Rose Peters, 31, Mitchell; failure to appear/report felony; suspended imposition of sentence; $1,250 fine; $104 costs; $422.97 restitution; 14 days in jail; credit for 14 days; conditions: shall be placed under the supervision of chief court service officers/board of pardons and parole or his representative and be governed by their rules and regulations for four years; shall obey all laws; shall not consume any alcoholic beverages of any kind or use or possess any controlled drugs or illegal substances, including marijuana; shall be subject to random search and seizure by any probation/parole officer or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion of any violation of provisions of probation; shall pay restitution through Davison County Clerk of Courts; shall repay Davison County for all court appointed attorney fees; shall obtain any evaluations requested by court services/parole services and follow any and all recommendations, including any aftercare and treatment; may not enter any premises where primary income is derived from alcoholic beverages; shall submit to urinalysis, breath or blood testing at any time requested to do so by probation/parole officer and shall be responsible for costs of that testing; unless attending an approved educational or training program, the defendant must work regularly at a lawful occupation or job and support all dependents to best of ability.

• Daniel Vernon Roggenbuck II, 43, Pierre, speeding on other roadways; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Michael Patrick Pardy, 53, Helena, Montana; speeding on state highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Patricia Cay Jones, 51, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Savanah L. Russell, 26, Beldon, Nebraska; speed on four-lane in rural areas, $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Jordan Lee Radack, 24, Tyndall, speeding on a state highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Jonnie Carl Hines II, 50, Sioux Falls; seat belt violation; $25 fine.

• David Wenz, 60, Letcher, speed on four-lane in rural areas, $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Jennifer Marie Malatare, 43, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Brian L. Lingenfelter, 53, Plainview, Nebraska; speeding on a state highway; $79 fine; $66 costs.

• Robert Wayne Babcock, 67, Howard; speeding on other roadways; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Kardel Ray Miiller, 20, Ethan; speeding on other roadways; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• James Michael Howland, 30, Helena, Montana, speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Ashley Kotilinek, 24, Mitchell; illegal lane change, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Joshua N. Decker, 39, Tea; speeding on state highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Guadalupe Tavarez, 30, Huron; speeding on other roadways; $39 fine; $66 costs; no driver's license; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Brandon James Kerr, 22, Mitchell; speeding on state highway; $19 fine; $66 costs; no driver's license; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Lollie Grace LaRoche, 20, Mitchell; possession of alcohol by minor; $234 fine; $66 costs; 30 days in jail; 30 days suspended; conditions: no similar offenses; pay fine and costs.

• Virginia Lynn Abdo, 42, Lake Andes; grand theft, more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; suspended imposition of sentence; $105 costs; 28 days in jail; credit for 10 days; identity theft, suspended imposition of sentence; $1,250 fine; $104 costs; $2,276.25 restitution; conditions for both counts: repay Davison County for all court appointed attorney's fees; unless attending an approved educational or training program, must work regularly at a lawful occupation or job and support all dependents to the best of your ability; shall obtain any evaluations requested by court services/parole services and follow any and all recommendations including any aftercare and treatment; shall not consume any alcoholic beverages of any kind or use or possess any controlled drugs or illegal substances, including marijuana; may not enter any premises where their primary income is derived from alcoholic beverages; shall obey all laws; shall be subject to random search and seizure by any probation/parole officer or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that there is a violation of any provision of the probation; shall pay restitution through Davison County Clerk of Courts in the amount of $2,276.25; shall submit to urinalysis, breath or blood testing at any time requested to do so by probation/parole officer and be responsible for costs of that testing; shall be placed under supervision of chief court service officer/board of pardons and parole or his representative thereof and be governed by their rules and regulations.

• Robert Gage Shields, 23, Mitchell; eluding, $66 fine; $84 costs; 90 days in jail; 90 days suspended; conditions: no similar offenses; pay fine and costs.

• Zachary Michael Duerfeldt, 18, Ethan; seat belt violation, $25 fine; use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine; $66 costs.

• Terra D. Mims, 47, Paragould, Arkansas, speeding on other roadways; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Andrew Killian Franke, 22, Mitchell; speeding on a state highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Karen Gay Current, 56, Sleepy Eye, Minnesota; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Nicholas Edward Herrmann, 22, West Chester, Ohio; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Colton James Hagemeyer, 17, Mitchell; unauthorized use of vehicle by restricted licensee, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Teresa Jean Marcellis, 56, Davis Junction, Illinois; speeding on other roadways; $79 fine; $66 costs.

• Cole Kenneth William Long, 17, Mitchell; speeding on state highway; $154 fine; $66 costs.

• Dane Rodney Mosher, 22, Sunfish Lake, Minnesota; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Roy Ben Wilson, 47, Robbinsdale, Minnestoa; speeding on interstate highway; $79 fine; $66 costs.

• David Carl Schwemle, 66, Mitchell; unauthorized use of vehicle by restricted licensee, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Tonya Ann Schuldt, 35, Parkson; no driver's license; $54 fine; $66 costs.