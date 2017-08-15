Man sentenced for distributing marijuana near Mitchell park

A warrant was issued for his arrest on April 12 for four felonies and two misdemeanors.

He pleaded guilty to two charges and was sentenced on Aug. 8 to 30 days in prison. Judge Glen Eng gave him two years in prison for distribution, possession with intent of 1 ounce or less of marijuana in a drug-free zone with 23 months suspended, meaning he was sent to prison for 30 days.

Eng also sentenced Wilson to two years in prison, all suspended, for a second count of the same charge. No plea was entered for the other charges Wilson faced, including a motion from the prosecution to dismiss the drug-free zone charge. Wilson was also ordered to pay $786.14 in fines and costs

Distribution/possession with intent to distribute of 1 ounce or less of marijuana is a Class 6 felony punishable upon conviction by up to two years in prison and a $4,000 fine.