School board approves conflict of interest waivers

The brief meeting had few items on the agenda, including the declarations of conflict of interest for various officials and administrators, which have recently undergone a policy change. Last year, the board approved 11 forms, but due to revised law and policy through HB 1170, declarations are no longer required when financial interest is less than $5,000.

"That significantly reduced the number of the conflicts of interest," Superintendent Joe Graves said to board members.

And it's all for the positive, according to Deb Olson, president of the Mitchell Board of Education. Olson attended a seminar on the conflict of interest disclosures during the Associated School Boards of South Dakota meeting last week. The session clarified the "complex and rather confusing language" of HB 1214, which was enacted in 2016.

Part of the reason for the policy change, according to Olson, was due to the South Dakota Attorney General's Office being "inundated with paperwork."

But now, with the clarified language and updated policy, Olson said it is a smoother process.

"I think it made it much more workable for everybody," she said.

Olson added that she has no concern of the five declarations within the school district, noting they were all minor.

The five declarations in Mitchell include: Sherri Becker, who is contracted with DIAL consortium as a grant writer; Joe Childs, whose spouse is employed by the school district; Matthew Christiansen, who is employed by Avera and Dakota Wesleyan University; Steve Culhane, who serves on the Delta Dental Board; and Kevin Kenkel, who is also employed by Dakota Wesleyan.

Waivers were approved for each conflict of interest by the board, and Graves said each will now be sent to the Attorney General's office.

Superintendent warns of 'new era' of bullying

Two new mobile apps are "very concerning" to the Mitchell area.

The apps, called "Sarahah" and "Yellow," were brought to Graves' attention Monday by Samantha Olson, the district's prevention specialist and leader of anti-bullying programs.

"Sarahah" allows users to receive anonymous feedback about themselves. It was designed for corporate professionals to use in a leadership capacity, but instead has been accessed by minors, Graves said, as there's no age restriction.

"It seems like the new era for bullying is very much online, and we're trying to keep track of that and get that information out to parents," Graves said.

"Yellow," Graves said, is a combination of popular social media apps "Tinder" and "Snapchat," with an online description of taking friendship "to the next level."

The app lets users "match" with complete strangers by swiping on who they like based on photos and linked social media accounts.

Olson raised concerns about these new outlets for bullying, but added that Mitchell School District does a "good job" with bullying prevention.

"There continues to be bullying, but you work to do all you can to prevent it," Olson said following Monday night's meeting. "I don't think we can ever, just human nature, get rid of bullying totally, but the one thing you want is students to learn from their bullying situation and don't do it again."

Graves added that parents will soon be notified about these apps with more information, but he remains worried this could also increase the number of area students downloading and using the apps.

But he hopes parents can help put a stop to the potentially online bullying.

"Parents really are the best line of defense on this, since they have access to their kids at all times," Graves said.

Personnel

As part of a consent agenda that includes board minutes, claims and open enrollment, the board approved the following personnel items:

• New Hires: Courtney Dickson, girls soccer assistant coach, compensation of $1,687, effective 2017-18 school year; Angela Thompson, para educator at Mitchell Middle School, compensation of $11.02 per hour for seven hours per day, effective Aug. 15; Kelsey Asmus, paraeducator at Mitchell Middle School, compensation of $11.02 per hour for seven hours per day, effective Aug. 15; Tierra Nightpipe, paraeducator at Mitchell High School, compensation of $11.02 per hour for seven hours per day, effective Aug. 15; Stacia McIntosh, paraeducator at Mitchell Middle School, compensation of $11.50 per day for seven hours per day, effective Aug. 16 for training and full time on Sept. 5; Kayla White, paraeducator at Mitchell Middle School, compensation of $14 per hour for seven hours per day, effective Aug. 15; Brooke Brummett, paraeducator at Mitchell High School, compensation of $11.50 per hour of seven hours per day, effective Aug. 15; Jacey Jira, eighth-grade assistant volleyball coach, compensation of $1,497, effective 2017-18 school year; Jamie Neuendorf, ninth-grade volleyball, compensation of $2,626, effective 2017-18 school year; Paula Bures, seventh-grade head volleyball coach, effective $1,965, effective 2016-17 school year; Jason Greenway, assistant football coach, compensation of $2,888, effective 2017-18 school year; Sterling Dockweiler, seventh-grade head football coach, compensation of $1,904, effective 2017-18 school year; Bonnie Hoffman, school nurse at Gertie Belle Rogers and Longfellow elementary schools, compensation of $25 per hour for 5.5 hours per day, effective Sept. 5.

• Transfer: Conny Tschoepe, L.B. Williams Elementary kitchen to high school para educator position, compensation of $11.02 per hour, seven hours per day, effective fall 2017; Jeremy Borgan, eighth-grade assistant football coach, compensation of $1,977, effective 2017-18 school year; Baker Harr, eighth-grade assistant football coach to seventh grade assistant football coach, compensation of $1,754, effective 2017-18 school year; Scott Larson, ninth-grade boys basketball to sophomores boys basketball coach, effective 2017-18 school year; Paige Raschke, L.B. Williams Elementary prep cook for four hours to prep cook for five hours, effective 2017-18 school year; Josh Vlasman, Mitchell Middle School prep cook for 5.5 hours to L.B. Williams prep cook for 5.5 hours, effective 2017-18 school year.

• MTI New Hires: Timothy Pranger, architectural design and building construction instructor at MCTEA, compensation of $43,500, effective Aug. 14; Vicki Cromwell, culinary arts staff, compensation of $13.50 per hour for a 128-day contract, effective Aug. 1; Jason Jennings, power sports, compensation of $4,950, effective Aug. 22.

• Sixth Class Assignments, 2017-18 school year: Nikka Hora, 2; Clint Kiewel, 1; Mel Olson, 2.

• Resignation: Lacey Schroeder, Mitchell Middle School paraeducator, effective July 27.

Other business

In other regular business, the board:

• Appointed board members to school board committees for the 2017-18 school year.

• Recognized Suzanne Skinner and Neil Putnam for recent awards. Skinner was awarded the South Dakota Career and Technical Education Community Service Award, while Putnam, who serves as school board vice president, was chosen as the Associated School Boards of South Dakota School Board Member of the Year.

• Heard board member reports. Four of the five members reported attending the recent Associated School Boards of South Dakota meeting, attending various break-out sessions, which was "very good" and "well-organized," according to Olson.

• Heard a superintendent's report. School is set to begin for the 2017-18 school year on Aug. 23, and Graves reported the district is "ready to go," with a few minor last-minute preparations. The state accountability results for the 2016-17 school year will be released to administrators for review soon, which will then allow Graves to complete district goals for the year. The results will then become public in mid-September. Graves also reported the next school board meeting is set for Aug. 28 and the board will begin building tours. The first tour will be of Longfellow Elementary School.

• Heard no public commentary.