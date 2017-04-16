Phase one of Palace plaza project under budget

The eight-person board will decide Monday whether to approve Corsica-based Rexwinkel Concrete as the contractor for the project on Sixth Avenue between Main and Lawler streets. At $648,611.76, with an additional $10,271.71 alternate to be paid by the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce, Rewinkel provided the lowest bid.

Other professional fees for the project, including engineering and design work, total $182,360. The city received three other bids, including two bids from Sioux Falls-based companies and one in Dell Rapids.

If approved Monday, the project's estimated completion date is early August, allowing the city to utilize the space during the Corn Palace Festival. And according to the staff report included in the City Council agenda, the project will be phased, allowing the work on Main Street to be delayed until after the Kyle Petty Charity Ride visits Mitchell on May 17.

The first phase of the project will include items focused on infrastructure and initial landscaping, with future features like shade structures and other items possible at a later date.

The council will also consider a $1 purchase of a portion of the Scoreboard Pub & Grille property in relation to the Corn Palace plaza project. The property is owned by the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce. The staff report states that the Sixth Avenue plaza plans call for a 42-inch fence along a portion of the restaurant property.

If the items are approved at Monday's meeting, the Palaca plaza project would join a handful of notable projects under construction in city limits, including the veterans park at First Avenue and Main Street, the $8 million indoor aquatic center and the Burr Street reconstruction.

Consent agenda

The council will consider approving the following items of the consent agenda:

• Minutes from the following meetings: April 3 City Council, April 3 Public Properties Committee, April 3 Sidewalk Committee, March 27 Planning Commission and March 1 Historic Preservation Commission.

• Various department reports.

• A change order to the veterans park project to adjust the cost of benches purchased from Mitchell Monument. If approved, the contract would rise to $2,970, an increase of $1,020.

• Set May 1 as the date to consider three special event liquor licenses for the Mitchell Elks Lodge, with each license to be used at the Masonic Lodge on May 20, June 10 and June 17.

• Authorization to apply for grants from the the South Central Alcohol Task Force for the 2018 budget year and a request to authorization the application for a 2018 law enforcement grant for speed enforcement.

• A raffle permit for Big Friend Little Friend with the drawing to be held Aug. 16.

• The sale of a 2006 Chevrolet Uplander van.

• Set 1:30 p.m. on May 9 as the time and date to open bids for Forcemain Phase III City Project No. 2017-12.

• Pay estimates, bills, payroll, salary adjustments, new employee hires and authorize payment of recurring and other expenses in advance as approved by the finance officer.

Agenda items

The council will consider the following agenda items:

• Hold a Public Properties Committee meeting at 6:30 p.m. to consider a request from the Davison County Office of Emergency Management to host a 10-county dive team exercise on June 17 at Lake Mitchell, a street light request for the Wild Oak development and a street light request at the end of Mentzer Court.

• Meet as the Traffic Commission to consider a request for a "No Parking" space to be added on the south side of L.B. Williams Elementary on South Wisconsin Street from June 3 to Sept. 23. The commission will also consider a request to close the Fifth Avenue and Main Street parking lot every Saturday from June 3 to Sept. 23 for the local farmer's market. The parking lot will close at 5 a.m. and operate the farmer's market from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lastly, the commission will discuss a traffic study at First Avenue and Foster Street.

• Call the City Council meeting to order, conduct the Pledge of Allegiance, hear an invocation from Resurrection Lutheran Church, committee reports, conduct roll call and ask for citizen input.

• Set May 1 as the date for the following hearings: A hearing on the application of R.R. Enterprises at 821 N. Ohlman St. to transfer retail on-off wine license RW-23600 to R.R. Enterprises at 1500 N. Duff St., Suite E; A hearing on the application of R.R. Enterprises at 821 N. Ohlman St. to transfer retail on-off malt beverage license RB-23601 to R.R. Enterprises at 1500 N. Duff St., Suite E.

• Hold a hearing on the application of Overtime Steakhouse & Sports Bar for a special event liquor license located at the Overtime Event Center, 812 N. Rowley St., for a April 29 wedding.

• Hold a hearing on the application of the Highland Conference Center for a special event liquor license located at 1920 Highland Way, using a portion of the Highland Conference Center and Comfort Inn parking lot on May 17 for the Kyle Petty Charity Rice. The applicant is also seeking a consumption permit at the Highland Conference Center, a parade permit through town and to temporarily close Main Street from Sixth Avenue to Seventh Avenue from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for a photograph.

• Action to set a Board of Adjustment hearing on May 1 for the James River Housing Inc. application for a conditional use permit to construct a self-service storage facility with varying compartment sizes.

• A hearing on Merlin Tingle's application for a conditional use permit to construct a multi-family dwelling building on property at the 1800 block of Loma Linda Drive.

• A request to allow Mayor Jerry Toomey to sign an intercept ambulance agreement between the city of Mitchell and the Stickney Ambulance Service at a flat rate of $300 per intercept.

• Consider action on both Resolution No. R-2017-25 and Resolution No. R-2017-26, both plats for the CJM Second Addition.

• Action on Resolution No. R-2017-27, a real estate purchase agreement for $1 between the city of Mitchell and the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce in relation to the property owned by the chamber and being used by the Scoreboard Pub & Grille. The portion sold to the city will be used to install a 42-inch fence on the property.

• Action to approve bids for the Sixth Avenue plaza project and authorize the mayor to sign the construction agreement.

• Action to award bids for rock chips, petroleum, paving and overlay and water and waste water supply projects.

• Hold the first reading on Ordinance No. O2017-04, which would make several changes to the city's ordinance on vehicle for hire inspection requirements to make the inspection process "more practical and flexible without being any less effective."

• Hold the first reading on Ordinance No. 2017-05, regarding one-way travel exemptions. According to the staff report, "it is significantly more efficient" for garbage collectors to travel down a one-way street in the opposite direction so that people don't have to take their garbage can across the street for pickup. The ordinance change would allow those with a permit to travel the opposite direction down one-way streets under certain conditions.

• Hold a closed-door executive session to discuss personnel and contract negotiations with employees or employee representatives.