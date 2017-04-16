Mitchell's rue21 to close

According to the rue21 website and a banner on the Mitchell business, the Mitchell store is among four South Dakota locations to close. A closure date for clothing store is not listed.

Watertown, Pierre and Aberdeen locations are slated to close along with Mitchell's. Stores in Rapid City and Sioux Falls will remain open.

The closure will add another hit to Mitchell shopper's list of available store. Along with rue21 and JCPenney, Kmart closed in April 2016 and in 2015, Schweser's, a clothing store in the Palace Mall, closed.