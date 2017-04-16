Mitchell businesses pass alcohol compliance checks
No failures were recorded Thursday when the South Central Alcohol Task Force conducted 15 alcohol compliance checks in Mitchell.
The businesses that were checked and passed were: The Depot, Casey's General Store, American Legion Post 18, Big Dummy's, VFW Post 2750, Moonlight Bar, Scoreboard Pub & Grille, Overtime Steakhouse & Lounge, EZ$ Pub, Village Bowl/Sneaker's Peanut Bar, Moose Lodge, Platinum Player's Club, Shay's, Blarney's Sports Bar and Grill and Westside Sinclair.