Miss Wesleyan, Scotchman candidates announced at DWU

The titles are given to honor senior male and female students based on campus and community leadership and service, academics and character.

The honor of Miss Wesleyan began in 1929, while the honor of Scotchman began in 1938.

The winners will be announced at the annual Honors Convocation on April 28 at the Sherman Center at Dakota Wesleyan.

2017 Scotchman candidates

Matthew Bader, of Pierre, is a double major in Christian leadership and history. He is a member on the Dakota Wesleyan Choir and Wesleyan Band, the Student Ministry Council, an action ambassador for the university's annual Conference for Leadership, Innovation and Social Change and he works as a certified peer tutor

Kevin Lopez, of Long Beach, California, is a biology major with a mathematics minor. He is a science and mathematics TRiO tutor, a research lab assistant, a resident assistant and member of the wrestling team.

Jesse Olsen, of Mount Vernon, is a human services major with a minor in family studies. Olsen is a member of the Human Services Club and serves as the president.

Trevor Peter, of Dell Rapids, is a communications major. He is a member of the Human Services Club, and is a four-year starter for the Dakota Wesleyan wrestling team, in which he serves as team captain.

Andrew Schwader, of Howard, is a biochemistry major in the pre-med program. He is a member of Phi Kappa Phi, CHAOS club, the football team and Schwader works as a TRiO peer mentor.

2017 Miss Wesleyan candidates

Ariana Arampatzis, of Aberdeen, is a religious studies and nonprofit administration double major. She is a resident assistant, Student Senate secretary, Student Ministry Council president, student ambassador and president of UFWH Third Freedom.

Macey Chambers, of Blunt, is a criminal justice major. She is a member of Phi Kappa Phi and Pi Gamma Mu and has served as an action ambassador for the Conference for Leadership, Innovation and Social Change.

Dyrani Clark, of Loveland, Colorado, is a digital media and design major with minors in entrepreneurial leadership, math and music. She is a member of Phi Kappa Phi and serves as a student ambassador, admissions representative, TRiO tutor, TRiO peer mentor, new student orientation leader, action ambassador for the Conference for Leadership, Innovation and Social Change and as the fine arts Student Senate representative.

DiMera Dvorak, of Lake Andes, is an elementary education major and member of the Future Teachers' Organization. She has volunteered for the YWCA's Kids' Klub, Operation Tiger (substitute teacher program), the Mitchell Weekend Snack Pack program, Salvation Army, DWU food drive, Trunk-or-Treat, DWU service day and has worked as a work study for L.B. Williams Elementary.

Lorissa Loeppky, of Winnipeg, Canada, is a psychology major and human services minor. She is a member of the DWU softball team and has conducted research for the Abbott House in Mitchell.

Kayla Weber, of Mitchell, is a biochemistry and psychology double major. She is the president of the Chemistry, Health and Other Sciences Club, captain of the DWU Cheer Team and member of the Psychology Club.