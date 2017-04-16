Davison County Magistrate Court, Jan. 30 through Feb. 13

• Micah Jerry Moen, 16, Mitchell; overdriving road conditions, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Jesse Michael Poncelet, 18, Mount Vernon, speeding on interstate highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Garrett Matthew Heisinger, 29, Parkston; petty theft, second degree, $400 or less; $134 fine; $66 costs; $144.99 restitution; five days in jail; five days suspended; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws; pay restitution through the Clerk of Courts.

• Nathan Michael Goldammer, 20, Mount Vernon, rape, fourth-degree, victim 13, but less than 16; suspended imposition of sentence: $1,250 fine; $105 costs; $2,000 restitution; 15 days in jail; conditions: placed under supervision of the chief court service officer/board of pardons and parole or his representative, shall be governed by rules and regulations; obey all laws; obey all conditions; shall not consume alcoholic beverages of any kind or use or possess any controlled drugs or illegal substances including marijuana; shall be subject to random search and seizure by any probation/parole officer or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that there is a violation of any provision of this probation; shall pay restitution through Davison Clerk of Courts; unless attending an approved educational or training program, defendant must work regularly at a lawful occupation or job and support all dependents to the best of his ability; may not enter premises where primary income is derived from alcoholic beverages; shall complete the recommendations of psychosexual evaluation as laid out in the judgment; shall be responsible for fees associated with the victim's mental health treatment and future counseling costs of the victim; shall not have any unsupervised access to a computer or internet, including access using a smartphone; shall obtain a GED within two years of the date of sentencing.

• Austin Alexander Sisneros, 25, Mitchell; fail to stop-accident causing property damage, $84 costs; 10 days in jail; 10 days suspended; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; pay restitution to victim.

• Mason Rory Ridgeway, 17, Mitchell; driving under influence, first offense; $200 fine; $269 costs; 20 days in jail; 20 days suspended; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws; repay court appointed attorney fees; court acknowledges that an alcohol/drug evaluation has been obtained and orders that the defendant shall follow the evaluator's recommendations and send a written verification of compliance to state's attorney office; shall use best effort to obtain high school diploma or general equivalency diploma.

• Chad Edwin Harvey, 46,Woonsocket; speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Kaylen Lee Hughes, 18, Mitchell; careless driving; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Bernard Jesse Drapeau III, 34, Mitchell; renewal registration during assigned month, 454 fine; $66 costs; no driver's license; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Justin J. Dillon, 53, Johnstown, Neb.; fail to stop at weigh station; $104 fine; $66 costs.

• Jacob Eugene Arlen Northrup, 17, Mount Vernon; renewal registration during assigned month; $54 fine; $66 costs; certain operators required to wear seat belts, $25 fine.

• Tyler John Sexton, 27, Mitchell; obey traffic device unless directed by policeman; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Tessa Ann Bitterman, 18, Mitchell; unsafe/illegal backing, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Kimberly Marie Smith, 29, Plankinton; renewal registration during assigned month; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Jason Wayne Cherry, 32, Ellsworth Air Force Base; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Curtis Lee Hofer, 54, Fort Calhoun, Neb.; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Steven Boyd Tagle, 47, Sioux Falls; speeding on other roadways, $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Tamara Rae Fink, 37, Delmont; speeding on a state highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• John Gerald Wahlberg, 46, Iron River, Mich.; violation stopped vehicle with red/amber/yellow signal lights; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Alexander Zander Kezena, 19, Wagner; possession of alcohol by minor; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Deborah Grace Nishino Brown, 20, Mitchell; petty theft, second degree, $400 or less; $34 fine; $66 costs; two days in jail; two days suspended; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws.

• James L. Medicine Horn, 17, Mitchell; driving under influence, first offense; $400 fine; $269 costs; 10 days in jail; 10 days suspended; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws.

• Deborah Grace Nishino Brown, 20, Mitchell; possession of 2 ounces of marijuana or less; $200 fine; $84 costs; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees.

• Yolanda Alyss Crawford, 26, Lake Andes; failure to appear, misdemeanor; $84 costs; 30 days in jail; 30 days suspended on these conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws; court appointed attorney fees reduced to civil lien.

• Mercedes Sue Geraets, 23, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways, $59 fine; $66 costs;

• Carol Marie Hettinger, 57, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways, $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Morgan Lea Larson, 22, Mitchell; overdriving road conditions: $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Neil Louis Schlimgen, 21, Mitchell; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Ty John Hamar, 24, Mitchell; sexual exploitation of a minor; suspended imposition of sentence; $500 fine; $104 costs; $26.60 restitution; 45 days in jail; credit for 45 days; conditions: pay fines and costs; pay restitution through Clerk of Courts; obey all federal, state and local laws; court retains jurisdiction over matter for four years; shall be on probation under supervision of this circuit's chief court services officer or such officer's representative and execute and abide by the terms and conditions set forth in the probation agreement; shall submit to warrantless search and seizure of person, residence and property by any supervising authority or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that defendant is violating any provision of this sentence; remanded to immediate custody of sheriff; shall be imprisoned in the county jail as designated by county sheriff; neither consume nor possess alcoholic beverages nor enter establishments where alcohol is the primary item for sale; shall neither consume nor possess marijuana nor controlled drugs or substances nor be present where such substances are being used; shall submit to testing of blood, breath or urine upon request of any supervising authority or law enforcement officer and pay the costs of such testing; shall enroll in and successfully complete any evaluation, counseling treatment or aftercare directed by defendant's court services officer shall comply with the recommendations of the pyschosexual evaluation, specifically one through six; shall immediately enroll in the 24/7 sobriety program and submit to twice daily testing at own expense; shall not participate in games of chance or enter establishments where gambling is present; have no contact with the victim; court services is authorized to release information to any mental health program or counselor, chemical dependency program or counselor or to any agency to whom defendant is referred for compliance with this sentence and court supervision; shall use best efforts to obtain and/or maintain gainful employment; defendant remain completely and totally open and honest with court services officer; cannot view any type of pornography; must comply with any request for a polygraph test and the defendant explore any concerns before the test is taken; notify therapist and court services officer immediately if he accesses any type of pornography and/or violates any terms of the court.

• Pamela Marie Miller, 25, Mitchell; failure to appear/report felony; $104 costs; two years in penitentiary; credit for 59 days; pay fines and costs as ordered; obey all federal, state and local laws and court retains jurisdiction for two years; be imprisoned in state penitentiary for terms ordered by the court; remanded to immediate custody of the sheriff.

• Jordan Adkins, 22, Mitchell; possession 2 ounces of marijuana or less; $200 fine; $84 costs; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees.

• Drew Allen Hahne, 21, Mitchell; no driver's license; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Kaylen Lee Hughes, 18, Mitchell; failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Michael Dean Johnson, 64, Mitchell; unsafe backing, $60 fine; $60 costs.

• Kyle Michael Minns, 30, Pittsburgh, Pa., speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Kristine Kay Weiss, 36, Mount Vernon; renewal registration during assigned month; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Bobby Lee Ashley, 56, Mitchell; no driver's license; $54 fine; $66 costs; failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Jason Lee Patterson, 28, Mitchell; fail to maintain financial responsibility; $234 fine; $66 costs; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; work/school/treatment permit authorized upon proof of financial responsibility and employment and turning in a valid driver's license.

• Michael Alan Loudner, 57, Mitchell; driving under influence, second offense; $400 fine; $318.50 costs; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws; repay court appointed attorney fees; obtain an alcohol/drug evaluation by certified counselor at own expense; provide that evaluation to court and state's attorney; follow the evaluator's recommendations and send a written verification of compliance to state's attorney; be imprisoned in county jail or other jail as designated by sherif; shall consume no alcoholic beverages for a period of one year; shall enroll and participate in at own expense, the 24/7 program for duration of any permit.

• Schuyler Michael Totton, 24, Mitchell; enter or surreptitiously remain in building; $116 fine; $84 costs; $84.74 restitution; 10 days in jail; nine days suspended; pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; and obey all laws; pay restitution through Clerk of Courts; repay court appointed attorney fees.

• Kevin Troy Ballard Jr., 24, Mitchell; simple assault, attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; $100 fine; $84 costs; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; repay court appointed attorney fees.

• Alexey Vadimovich Gritsyna, 38, Monument, Colo.; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Abduliaziz Abdullah S. Alshehri, 26, Kettering, Ohio; speeding on interstate highway; $99 fine; $66 costs.

• Cedrick Noel Wright, 39, Mitchell, renewal registration during assigned month; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Marissa Marie Jelinek, 22, Mitchell; overdriving road conditions; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Stetson Earl Stover, 18, New Underwood, failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Taylor Andrew Hughes, 25, Plankinton; following too closely; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Dwight Eugene Danielson, 63, Hammond, Wis.; speeding on interstate highway; $79 fine; $66 costs.

• Charles Paul Clark, 32, Sioux Falls; no driver's license; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Tommy Joe McKibben, 29, Butte, Neb.; consume or mix alcoholic beverages in public place, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Michael Dean Johnson, 64, Mitchell; failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Michelle Lynn Antoine, 30, Mitchell; driving under influence, first offense; $100 fine; $269 costs; 10 days in jail; four days suspended; credit for six days; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws; enroll in, attend and complete at own expense, a DUI class and send written verification of successful completion to the court and state's attorney.

• Levi Jay Guericke, 18, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Lamoine Louis Torgerson, 76, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways, $59 fine; $66 costs

• Marie Lois Palmer, 55, Gregory; speeding on interstate highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Nicholas John Bennett, 16, Mitchell; failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $54 fine; $66 costs;

• Kelli Ann Stands, 26, Mitchell; driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $204 fine; $66 costs.

• Lincoln Mikhail Feterl, 16, Mitchell; failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Justin Alan Lentz, 18, Watertown; speeding on interstate highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Benjamin Joseph Whistler, 20, Spencer; following too closely; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Timothy Jon Engelland, 57, Mitchell; failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $54 fine; $66 costs; seat belt violation, $25 fine.

• Ryan Donald Baker, 40, Mount Vernon; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Susan Kay Krcil, 41, MItchell; domestic abuse, simple assault, intentionally cause bodily injury; suspended imposition of sentence: $116 fine; $109 costs; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws.

• Kayla Noel McDonald, 20, Mitchell; possession 2 ounces of marijuana or less; $200 fine; $84 costs; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees.

• Richard Jameson Floersch, 29, Mitchell; possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $104 costs; 102 days in jail; credit for 102 days; conditions: pay fines and costs; repay county for costs of prosecution; repay court appointed attorney fees.

• Torrey Loy Van Pelt, 38, Tripp; speeding on other roadways; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Thea Louise Patrick, 16, Mitchell; following too closely, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Nadine Grosz, 29, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways; $39 fine; $66 costs.