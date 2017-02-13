The other two sources include $400,000 through the district's capital outlay fund as well as eight private donations of $50,000 each, totalling $400,000.

School administrators, including Superintendent Joe Graves, Business Manager Steve Culhane and Activities Director Cory Aadland, have been working on this for "quite some time." And the board's approval of the agreement was the "second leg" put into place, Graves said. Now, he along with Culhane and Aadland, can move forward on securing the "third leg" of the project — the private donations.

The Kernels share the stadium with Dakota Wesleyan University, who have become the only Great Plains Athletic Conference school that doesn't play its football games on an artificial surface. The proposed agreement has already been agreed on by Dakota Wesleyan, which is eager to play with the new fieldturf versus the natural grass field that sits at Joe Quintal Field.

Joe Quintal Field is one of two stadiums in the state that hosts both high school and college football on a natural grass field.

In addition to DWU and high school varsity football games, the district also has junior varsity football games and the Mitchell Middle School to play on the field. And by about halfway through the football season each year, according to Graves, the field begins to "look tough."

"By the end, it's not really a solid field anymore," Graves said. "We've really wiped it out."

This year was no different for the site, which saw some heavy use during football season. The stadium dates back to 1941 and the Mitchell School District invested $2.9 million in 2010 for upgrades that included new locker rooms, goal posts, visitors' bleachers, a press box and entranceway.

To protect the field surface, the school does not allow the band practice on the field, but use it only for performances, Graves said. But with the installation of the artificial surface, Graves said the school district can allow the band to practice there, as well as more soccer games and other organizations to use the field.

Graves told the board Monday that officials originally thought the new turf system could be a reality by summer 2017, but now they're thinking it will be started by summer 2018. Administrators are still in search of more private donations. And as of now, Graves said there is one contributor, as well as boosters already in place making other contacts at this time.

The field turf that would be installed would need to be replaced every 12-15 years, Graves said, which would balance out any savings made from previous watering and maintenance of the grass field.

Graves told board members they will see final approval of the project once the school district secures the remaining private donations.

Personnel

As part of a consent agenda that includes board minutes, claims and open enrollment, the board approved the following personnel items:

• New hires (classified): Kyle Carlson, assistant wrestling coach, compensation of $1, effective of Jan. 11; Conny Tschoepe, general food service worker at L.B. Williams Elementary School, compensation of $11.50 per hour for five hours per day, effective Jan. 13; Paige Rashke, general food service worker at L.B. Williams, compensation of $11.50 per hour for four hours per day, effective Jan. 17; and Hailey Bunker, custodian at Mitchell Senior High, compensation of $12.25 per day for eight hours per day, effective Jan. 23.

• Requests for one-year leave of absence (MEA agreement, section 715.4, personal reasons): Amanda Chada, sixth-grade instructor at Mitchell Middle School, effective at the end of the 2016-17 school year.

• Transfers: Amy Hurley, food service at Mitchell Middle School to food service at Mitchell High School, effective Jan. 30; Joshua Vlasman, food service at Mitchell High School to food service at the Mitchell Middle School, effective Jan. 30; Sami Hofer, general food service at Mitchell Middle School to various buildings at 5.5 hours, effective Feb. 2.

• Resignations: Ron Grimsley, English teacher and debate coach for Mitchell High School, effective at the end of the 2016-17 school year; Nancy Leach, Mitchell High School Student council, pending suitable replacement, effective the end of the 2016-17 school year; Jo Ann Moeller, L.B. Williams General food service worker, effective Jan. 31; Betty Anderson, food service worker, effective Jan. 1; Ione Klinger, Title I at L.B. Williams (retirement), effective at the end of the 2016-17 school year; Nicole Hohn, school nurse, effective the end of the 2016-17 school year.

• Early retirement/ retirement: Julie Fritzemeier, teacher at Abbott House, effective at the end of the 2016-17 school year.

• Mitchell Technical Institute new hires: Connie Schroeder, South Dakota Leadership Academy (SDLA) director, compensation of $22,916, effective March 1.

• Spring 2017 MTI Adjunct Instructors: Jed Schoenfelder, compensation of $2,000, effective Jan. 9.

• MTI resignations: Jennifer Reecy, SDLA instructor, effective April 12.

• MTI retirements: Jim Wagner, instructor, effective May 31; LeAnne Fosdick, instructor, effective May 10; Ruthie Swartout, instructor, effective May 12.

Other business

In other regular business, the board:

• Toured and visited with the Mitchell Career & Technical Education Academy Advanced Biology Research Lab with presentations by Julie Olson and her students on their research areas.

• Approved the K-12 calendar for the 2017-18 school year, which includes a start date of the 2017-18 school year on Aug. 23. The calendar committee is made up of 21 members, including classified staff, faculty, administrative team, school board and parents. The recommended calendar had a full consensus of support.

• Approved the joint school board and city election for June 6. The school board will have one seat up for election, which is currently held by member Matthew Christiansen. The seat is a three-year term.

• Approved the membership agreement in Eastern South Dakota Food Buying Group. The group is made up of people from Brandon Valley, Brookings and Yankton. The intent with joining the group is to pool together purchasing and reduce the costs of food purchases while still maintaining the quality and selection of food available to the school district and its students.

• Entered into executive session for the purpose of "preparing for contract negotiations or negotiating with employees or employee representatives." No action was taken.

• Heard from Graves, during a superintendent's report, that the school district has a slightly abnormal amount of illnesses in the past week. Approximately 7.5 percent of the district's students were out for illness on Monday — which includes all ailments, not just influenza. But with a four-day weekend ahead, Graves and other administrators are hoping this will subside.

• Heard board members' report.