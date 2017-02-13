Each food item donated will earn one raffle ticket toward a chance to win a $25 gift certificate to the Dakota Wesleyan University Campus Bookstore for Tiger merchandise, sponsored by the Kelley Center for Entrepreneurship. The women's game begins at 6 p.m. and the men's game at 8 p.m., Feb. 15, with the Tigers facing Northwestern.

The food will be used for the Snack Pack Program, which distributes ready-to-eat meals and snacks to local children. Some items in specific need include macaroni and cheese, 15-ounce cans of beef stew, juice boxes and canned tuna, but any and all non-perishable food items will be accepted and appreciated.