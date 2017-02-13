Tony Axtell, 30, of Sioux Falls, changed his plea Monday from not guilty to no contest for one count of embezzling about $9,500 from the Parkston football team from Aug. 17 to Oct. 28, 2015, according to Hutchinson County State's Attorney Glenn Roth.

Axtell was hired in July 2015 and resigned the following April, a Parkston school official said after the indictment was filed. Axtell also taught physical education and physics, and he was an assistant track coach.

During that time, Axtell moved money from the football team's checking account — which held funds given as donations for jerseys, equipment and team activities — to his personal and work accounts, Roth said, and he decided to use some of the money to buy jerseys for an independent women's rugby team in Sioux Falls.

"They benefited from it, but they had no idea where the money came from. They just got the jerseys," Roth said.

Axtell also used a debit card and took money from ATM machines in Sioux Falls, Roth said, until the embezzlement was discovered by school officials who received unexpected bills from Dakota Sports, a sporting goods supplier in Sioux Falls.

Roth said Axtell paid back much of the money that was needed to pay the Dakota Sports bills, but the exact amount taken is difficult to know because some people made donations to the football team in cash.

Parkston administrators approached the state's attorney following an internal investigation, and a Hutchinson County grand jury indicted Axtell on June 3. Axtell initially pleaded not guilty to the charge on Aug. 15.

Embezzlement of property received in trust valued between $5,000 and $100,000 is a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A presentence investigation was ordered, and sentencing was scheduled for April.

Roth said pleading no contest is one of Axtell's rights as a defendant, but Roth believes it is equal to a guilty plea. After Roth delivered a factual basis to the judge, Axtell was still convicted of the charge and can face the same punishment.