Friend de Coup places third in weekend invitational
URBANDALE, Iowa— Friend de Coup is at it again.
The Mitchell High School show choir took third place this weekend at the 34th annual Urbandale Show Choir Invitational on Saturday over 19 other groups, with a "stellar daytime" performance, said Friend de Coup Director Jen Randall.
That evening, the group secured its third-place ranking, defeating some groups that traditionally won the event, Randall said.
"Iowa show choir is an entirely different beast," Randall said. "This competition was considered the most difficult in the country today, and our kids cracked a top-there finish there."
Randall said show choir competitions in the Midwest are not based on school size, so MHS was competing with schools smaller and larger at the event in Urbandale, Iowa.
And to take third over these large schools was an "extraordinary accomplishment," Randall said.
Friend de coup will perform next at the high school talent show at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the district's performing arts center. Tickets are $5.
The next competition will be the next day at the Vermillion Rhythm in Red, Randall said, where Mitchell is the defending grand champion.