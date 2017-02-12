District 26 legislators differ on IM-22 repeal

State Sen. Troy Heinert, D-Mission, and Rep. Jim Schaefer, R-Kennebec, arrived Saturday at the Chamberlain Community Center to discuss the ongoing legislative session, and the repeal of Initiated Measure 22 quickly became an issue of contention for Schaefer, who voted for the repeal.

"People are working to get what really needed to happen in that bill," Schaefer said. "The people spoke, but I don't think that most people understood it."

The law was passed by South Dakota voters in November and would have created an ethics commission, limited lobbyist contributions, limited officials' ability to lobby immediately after leaving office and created a publicly funded campaign-finance program.

Schaefer said pieces of the law were unconstitutional, but audience members said the courts should be allowed to decide that.

"We can debate this all afternoon, and it's not going to change what it is and what happened," Schaefer said. "You may be justified in what you're saying and what you're doing, but we're not going to make a difference. You made a difference when you voted."

"No we didn't," said Roger Nehring, 70, of Chamberlain. "We didn't make a difference because you overturned it."

Heinert did not support the repeal, but he said backers of IM-22 were warned pieces of the bill could be unconstitutional, but they declined to rewrite them. Still, he said it is "very, very dangerous" for the Legislature to "dip our hands into referred laws and constitutional measures right after an election."

Heinert said the repeal, initiated through House Bill 1069, which was passed and signed by Gov. Dennis Daugaard on Feb. 2, was sponsored by several legislators who were involved in a lawsuit against the initiated measure, which constitutes a conflict of interest.

Although HB-1069 passed, Heinert said there are still bills in the works to enact some of the provisions of IM-22, including revisions to lobbyist rules and the creation of an ethics commission.

"If we come out with nothing, I think that would be just a travesty to the people who supported IM-22, or maybe who didn't even support IM-22 but definitely support the right for people's vote to count," Heinert said. "We can't take a summer study. I don't think that's right. I don't think that's fair to do to the people."

Heinert, a former elementary school teacher, also criticized the Legislature for failing to pass Senate Bill 155, which would have established and created appropriations for an early childhood education pilot program. Participating schools would receive $2,500 for each eligible student enrolled in preschools that are taught by endorsed teachers and follow early-learning guidelines.

The bill was introduced by 15 Democrats, which Heinert said was partially to blame for its failure.

"Sadly, one of our committee members went up to Sen. Sutton afterwards and told him he should have gotten some more Republicans on the bill," Heinert said. "If you're that petty to see who's on the bill whether you can support it or not when we're talking about 3- or 4-year-old kids ... that to me is just not right."

The legislators also discussed taxes, including the unlikelihood of a state income tax or the reduction of the state's food tax, which Schaefer didn't support.

"If you demand nothing of somebody, than what do you gain from them? I guess I think they have money to buy cigarettes and to buy, maybe beer, cigarettes, etcetera," Schaefer said. "I guess I'm not in favor of (reducing the tax) because they probably don't pay any other tax."

Heinert and Schaefer agreed on some bills. Neither support a proposal that would allow adoption agencies to select families based on religion or other factors. They also both called Senate Bill 55 "dangerous," as it would prevent school districts from requiring science teachers to teach certain materials. Heinert said the Senate was "sleeping at the wheel" and passed the bill 23-12.

"They could say the Earth is flat. If this passes, there is no way you can evaluate that teacher and give them the correct evaluation," Heinert said.

Heinert said one of his bills also passed in the Senate. He introduced a bill to include the Dignity statue, a sculpture of a Native American woman holding a star quilt that was installed in September in Chamberlain, as an option on personalized license plates. The bill was passed 35-0 in the Senate on Wednesday and was referred to the House Transportation Committee on Thursday.

March 7 is the final day for a bill or joint resolution to pass both houses, but March 8 and 9 are reserved for concurrences or conference committees, and March 27 is reserved for consideration of gubernatorial vetoes.