Tossing cancer in the gutter

"Every week, we'll say something ... and it will remind us of her," said Manger's friend, Nicole Husman.

Husman has been on a four-woman bowling team with Manger for approximately 10 years, she said. And in that span, Manger showed up each Wednesday to bowl in the league.

But the team has found a substitute this year, as Manger was diagnosed in early November with cancer in her bones and lungs.

Manger has undergone chemotherapy and radiation treatment, and she could be scheduled for more, so Husman organized a dinner and auction to help pay for expenses, which drew more than 200 people Saturday at the Presho Fire Hall.

Having completed a round of chemotherapy on Friday in Sioux Falls, Manger's doctor told her to avoid crowds, so she wasn't able to attend. But her husband, Presho Fire Chief Donny Manger, was in attendance and thanked everyone for their support.

"This is probably about the fullest I've seen it yet," Donny Manger said about the fire hall, constructed about 10 years ago. "In a small community like this, it's great because everybody pulls together for everybody."

The news came at a difficult time for the couple. Manger said Sheila received her diagnosis on the same day his grandfather died. A few days later, on Nov. 7, the couple celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. They spent the day at Manger's grandfather's wake.

"What a way to celebrate," Manger said.

Husman believes it's been a couple years since the community gathered for a benefit to support someone with cancer, but when someone is in need, she said friends step up and help out.

And Manger made has made friends from across the region. Friends and family from as far as North Dakota arrived Saturday for the event.

"We couldn't do it without community support," Husman said. "I wish Sheila could be here to see it."

People gathered to donate a wide variety of auction items, including pies, guns, toys and artwork, and Husman was happy to see so much support for her friend.

"She's very outgoing. She'd do anything for anybody. Very, very hard worker. There's just nothing you can say bad about her," Husman said.

Donny Manger declined to say the total amount of money raised Saturday, nor did he say how serious his wife's condition is. But he and his wife will keep fighting in hopes that Sheila can get back to the bowling alley and toss cancer in the gutter.

"Just keep fighting the fight, that's all we can do. And praying," Manger said.