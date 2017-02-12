School administrators, including Superintendent Joe Graves, Business Manager Steve Culhane and Activities Director Cory Aadland, would like to install a new fieldturf system on the football field, as well as replace the current track, which has reached its expected lifespan.

The three administrators have working on securing sufficient financial resources, which is an assumed price tag of approximately $1.2 million.

There are three sources of funding, according to the board book published on the Mitchell School District's website. The first source is $400,000 through the district's capital outlay fund. The second source is eight private donations of $50,000 each. And the third source is an enhanced lease agreement with Dakota Wesleyan University at $400,000.

The first source is available through annual contributions from capital outlay, while source two is still in the works. The board book states that officials have one contributor so far, as well as boosters already in place making other contacts at this time.

And item three, the enhanced lease agreement is what will be approved by the board at 5 p.m. during Monday's meeting at the Mitchell Career & Technical Education Academy (MCTEA). The proposed agreement has already been agreed on by Dakota Wesleyan, and the district's counsel has already reviewed the lease.

Personnel

As part of a consent agenda that includes board minutes, claims and open enrollment, the board will consider the following personnel items:

• New hires (classified): Kyle Carlson, assistant wrestling coach, compensation of $1, effective of Jan. 11; Conny Tschoepe, general food service worker at L.B. Williams Elementary School, compensation of $11.50 per hour for five hours per day, effective Jan. 13; Paige Rashke, general food service worker at L.B. Williams, compensation of $11.50 per hour for four hours per day, effective Jan. 17; and Hailey Bunker, custodian at Mitchell Senior High, compensation of $12.25 per day for eight hours per day, effective Jan. 23.

• Requests for one-year leave of absence (MEA agreement, section 715.4, personal reasons): Amanda Chada, sixth-grade instructor at Mitchell Middle School, effective at the end of the 2016-17 school year.

• Transfers: Amy Hurley, food service at Mitchell Middle School to food service at Mitchell High School, effective Jan. 30; Joshua Vlasman, food service at Mitchell High School to food service at the Mitchell Middle School, effective Jan. 30; Sami Hofer, general food service at Mitchell Middle School to various buildings at 5.5 hours, effective Feb. 2.

• Resignations: Nancy Leach, Mitchell High School Student council, pending suitable replacement, effective the end of the 2016-17 school year; Jo Ann Moeller, L.B. Williams General food service worker, effective Jan. 31; Betty Anderson, food service worker, effective Jan. 1; Ione Klinger, Title I at L.B. Williams (retirement), effective at the end of the 2016-17 school year; Nicole Hohn, school nurse, effective the end of the 2016-17 school year.

• Early retirement/ retirement: Julie Fritzemeier, teacher at Abbott House, effective at the end of the 2016-17 school year.

• Mitchell Technical Institute new hires: Connie Schroeder, South Dakota Leadership Academy (SDLA) director, compensation of $22,916, effective March 1.

• Spring 2017 MTI Adjunct Instructors: Jed Schoenfelder, compensation of $2,000, effective Jan. 9.

• MTI resignations: Jennifer Reecy, SDLA instructor, effective April 12.

• MTI retirements: Jim Wagner, instructor, effective May 31; LeAnne Fosdick, instructor, effective May 10; Ruthie Swartout, instructor, effective May 12.

Other business

In other regular business, the board will:

• Recognize Ron Grimsley, the high school debate coach, for earning the Five Diamond Degree of Membership in the National Speech and Debate Association's (National Forensic League) Honor Society.

• Tour and visit with the MCTEA Advanced Biology Research Lab with presentations by Julie Olson and her students on their research areas.

• Approve the K-12 calendar for the 2017-18 school year. The calendar committee is made up of 21 members, including classified staff, faculty, administrative team, school board and parents. The recommended calendar had a full consensus of support.

• Approve the joint school board and city election for June 6. The school board will have only one seat up for election, which is currently held by member Matthew Christiansen. The seat is a three-year term.

• Approve membership agreement in Eastern South Dakota Food Buying Group. The group is made up of people from Brandon Valley, Brookings and Yankton. The intent with joining the group is to pool together purchasing and reduce the costs of food purchases while still maintaining the quality and selection of food available to the school district and its students.

• Enter into executive session for the purpose of "preparing for contract negotiations or negotiating with employees or employee representatives."

• Hear a superintendent's report.

• Hear board members' report.

• Hear public commentary.