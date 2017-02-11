St. Cloud was indicted on Jan. 19 for the sexual abuse charges, stemming from incidents between March 30 and April 16, as well as Sept. 16, in which he allegedly engaged in and attempted to engage in sexual behavior with two minor victims, one of whom was physically incapable of declining participation in sexual acts, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

St. Cloud faces a maximum penalty upon conviction of life in prison and a $500,000 fine, life on probation and a $200 fine to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

St. Cloud was remanded to the United States Marshals Service. A trial date has not been set.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan Dilges is prosecuting.