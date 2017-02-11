And Scheetz has had enough.

"A light needs to be shined on this issue and it's time for the community to be aware and be involved," Scheetz said. "They come with nothing. The children come with very little information and very little personal belongings."

On Monday night, Scheetz, after talking with a friend, decided to start The Teddy Bear Project, a movement she hopes will spread across the community, the state and — if she has some luck on her side — the country.

The project is simple. Scheetz is asking the community to donate new teddy bears and blankets for foster kids in the area. She plans to work with the Department of Social Services (DSS) in Mitchell to distribute the bears.

"I know the city of Mitchell is full of good people and I know that when they hear the need for this, I hope they step up," Scheetz said. "Because every child deserves the comfort and security of a new blanket and a new bear. That's just my whole thing."

Scheetz said the foster children sent to her home are usually scared, traumatized or too young to understand what is happening. But the small, warm comfort of a new teddy bear and blanket can make a world of a difference.

And she wants to give these kids the best possible.

Scheetz is asking that anyone who donates that the blankets and bears be brand new, and not used. And she has a specific reason for why.

"These kids have probably not gotten a brand new blanket or brand new teddy bear with tag on it that was their own," she said. "They've gotten hand-me-down everything. Most of these kids are coming from families who are struggling. I think these kids deserve a brand new blankie and a brand new teddy bear — to help them feel better about the tough time."

A teachable moment

On Wednesday night, only day two of Scheetz' new project, her three children sat on a couch with recently purchased teddy bears and blankets resting on their laps.

Scheetz carefully tucked and primped each bear and blanket on her children's lap making sure everything was in order for the photo she was about to take.

The photo was just another addition for her Facebook page called "The Teddy Bear Project, Mitchell SD." It's through this page that Scheetz hopes to spread the word about her project and the main form of communication for anyone who wishes to donate.

But her children are more than just a photo on a web page. Scheetz wants this to be a teaching moment for her kids, which means including them in the shopping for the blankets and bears.

"I realized that this is a perfect opportunity to teach my kids to give back to others in need," Scheetz said. "I want my kids to be involved and I want other families to go, 'Hey, we should do that, too.' "

There are approximately 35 foster children, which includes children under court custody placed with both relatives and foster families, in the Mitchell area as of January 2017, according to the Tia Kafka, the communications director for the South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS). In June 2015, there were approximately 32, but spiked in 2016 when approximately 39 children were in foster care in Mitchell.

There are a total of 42 foster families in the area and, according to Kafka, the most common reason for children to be removed from the home is because it was determined unsafe.

"When a child is removed from his/her home, it can be very traumatic for the child and sometimes it may not be possible to gather some of their personal items," Kafka said. "Having a teddy bear and/or a blanket to call their own can be very comforting to the child."

So with all of these children in the area going to foster homes, Scheetz said she and her team need all the help they can get for the Teddy Bear Project.

But she wants people across the state and country to see the "extreme need."

"I want people in other towns to recognize if it's needed in Mitchell, it's needed everywhere. In every town in every state probably has the same need," Scheetz said. "And the amount of kids in foster care has just skyrocketed."

How to donate

As of Thursday, Scheetz had not received any teddy bears or blankets, but she already went on her own to buy supplies. And several of her friends have committed to donating as well.

The main communication will be through the Facebook page, so anybody can contact Scheetz for donations there. They can also contact Dana Burger Sieck, Amy Jorgensen or Pam Iverson — who are also involved with the Teddy Bear Project.

And for those who still want to donate but don't have a Facebook page or know any of the project coordinators, they can drop their teddy bear and blanket off directly at the Mitchell DSS office, Scheetz said, located at 116 E. 11th Ave.

"I don't care how it gets to the department. If people want to bring it to me or if I can meet them somewhere. The three other ladies can meet them somewhere. I just hope this takes off ..." Scheetz said. "I just know that a lot of kids are going without and I just want to change that. I think that Mitchell can do better."