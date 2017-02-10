Two female Mitchell Middle School students are accused of approaching 10 other middle school students and two Yankton students, who were present for basketball games, and using the tools to pierce their skin, according to Mitchell School District Superintendent Joe Graves.

The girls allegedly did this by walking side-by-side on the sidewalk in front of the school and slapping or making other motions to puncture the students' skin with the thumbtack and awl, a tool taken from the art department typically used to shape clay.

Injuries varied from bruises to slight punctures.

A parent reported the incident to administration at approximately 3:45 p.m. Monday. Mitchell Middle School administration followed up on Tuesday morning, identifying the additional 11 students harmed, as well as the two who initiated the incident, Graves said. All parents of involved students were contacted Tuesday.

Graves said the Mitchell School District cannot release the names of the victims, perpetrators or disciplinary actions involving the students, who are minors, citing the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

But, he said, typically similar incidents are reported to police who can choose to file charges. Additionally, students are frequently removed from school for a set time period ranging from a single day in the case of a" minor" incident to a full calendar year, in the case of a "major" situation.

Students who are removed from school can be offered a virtual educational opportunity so they can continue their studies and progress toward graduation.