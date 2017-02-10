Around the Region

Today, there will be a meeting at 8 a.m. at the Statewide Ag Insurance building in Winner. At 10 a.m., they will meet at Gregory Lanes in Gregory, and at 1 p.m. at Pizza Ranch in Platte.

On Feb. 25, the same legislators will meet at 9 a.m. in Avon, 11 a.m. in Wagner and 1:30 p.m. in Lake Andes. Locations for those meetings have not been set.

— The Burke Gazette

Avon

POLICE CHIEF RESIGNS: The Avon City Council accepted Chief of Police Don Mudder's resignation Monday. Mudder's last day will be Sunday, as he as accepted a job with the United States Postal Service as a full-time rural carrier.

Mudder has been with the Avon Police Department for 18 years.

Until a new chief is hired, part-time help from neighboring towns will help patrol Avon.

— Avon Clarion

Salem

MCCOOK CENTRAL TO START USING NEW ENTRANCE: Beginning Friday, people attending events at the McCook Central School or auditorium are now required to use the school's new entrance.

The entrance, on the south side of the building, is the all-glass entrance located where the new school building and auditorium meet.

In addition, students and visitors are to start using the same entrance Monday. The west elementary door will be open before and after school to drop off and pick up students. Everything else during the day needs to go through the new entrance.

— The Salem Special