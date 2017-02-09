After Public Works Director Tim McGannon made the last call for bids at 1:29 p.m. at City Hall, the city opened bids that included hefty discounts from a handful of local companies.

Mitchell-based Bailey Metal Fabricators offered the largest discount for work at the park, providing a net bid of $0 to install $29,563.02 worth of fence and labor at the park.

Muth Electric, a company with its corporate offices based in Mitchell, also provided a discounted bid for the project. Muth's bid for electrical work at the park came with a $14,865 discount, dropping a $34,371 electric project to $19,506 if the City Council selects Muth's bid.

A third local company with a Mitchell office, Krohmer Plumbing, also offered a substantial discount for services. Krohmer, which provided the only bid for plumbing work at the site, provided a $8,570 discount, dropping the total cost for plumbing to $4,000.

And for the stone wall recognizing veterans who were killed in action and donors to the project, respectively, Mitchell-based Shafer Memorials offered a combined $5,000 discount.

Local businesses aren't the only to continue to pitch in to the popular project that supporters have said will improve the appearance of Mitchell's historic downtown district.

Approximately 300 $100 bricks recognizing veterans were rapidly sold, according to Mitchell Police Division Patrol Sgt. Joel Reinesch, a veterans park project committee member. Other bricks had been reserved for people who had already donated more than $100 to the project.

And while some asked why more bricks couldn't be sold due to extreme popularity, Reinesch said installing a limited amount of bricks allows the city to showcase the bricks instead of hiding them behind vegetation.

"We did not only do 400-and-something bricks just because, we came to the number for a reason," Reinesch said. "And the big reason it was so small is because we wanted a place in the park that these bricks would be given their due respect. We didn't want to just shove them in a corner somewhere or put them up against the wall of the Legion where they're going to be covered by trees and everything else."

Reinesch initially said the bricks were going to sell fast, and hiss prediction came true. He also speculated the city could have sold even more.

"I wish we could've sold 1,000 of them, and I think we would have, but we only had so much space to work with," Reinesch said.