Starting in the fall semester, a new advanced welding program will be offered, according to Travis Peterson, head of the department for welding and manufacturing technology at Mitchell Tech. The advanced program will use new technology and equipment — obtained at the end of last semester — for nondestructive testing (NDT) methods on welds.

And one of these methods is radiographic testing (RT), but the equipment to do this nondestructive testing is expensive, Peterson said. But lucky for the the welding department, there was another group on MTI's campus that already had the right equipment for the job, the radiologic technology program.

So Peterson brings weldments created by his students to the radiologic tech department, where an instructor sets up the X-ray machine to fit Peterson's needs. Together, they get a scan of the weld, and can look for discontinuities, cracks or any incomplete fusion. Using a codebook, Peterson can interpret codes provided by the machine to determine if the weld is a failure depending on the location of the discontinuity.

This allows for the manufacturers of the weld to go in and fix a certain portion of the weld that is a failure, instead of destroying the entire piece — also known as NDT methods.

"And then our students get to see their actual X-ray and I'll sit down with them and evaluate the X-ray and open the codebook and they'll help me interpret what they're looking for," Peterson said. "So they can examine their own weldment and classify it as acceptable or not."

This use of technology on weldments is new for MTI, and Peterson is working on creating the curriculum to turn it into a program option for his students.

The equipment for various testing methods was purchased last semester, and since its arrival Peterson has been experimenting with it, preparing for the program he will create this coming fall.

"We're giving a different pathway to our students now and they can leave with a certificate or take a "Y" in the road and do this advanced program," Peterson said. "Another nice thing is why we're challenging ourselves now is because right now we're only the one in the state who will offer NDT training and testing."

And the ability to administer the NDT methods could also be lifesaving.

Peterson said the construction of the welds is extremely detail-oriented and many people don't quite understand the importance of correctly manufacturing the weldments.

"Nobody can just put a weld down and send it down the road," Peterson said. "We have to take it to these measures because the proof of liability is everything. There's people getting killed out there because of weld failures."

Students who complete the program will be required to hit a certain number of hours before completing their certificate. Once they acquire the hour limit, they can take the American Society for Nondestructive Testing (ASNT) certification testing. After passing this, they have their certificate.

"And that is kind of our pathway and getting the student down the pathway," Peterson said.

RT testing is not the only nondestructive testing method the program is using. The department also purchased an ultrasound machine to use on the weldments. Similar to how doctors use the machine for pregnant woman, Peterson said the machine can detect discontinuities within the weld.

The ability and skillset of these testing methods is a hot commodity — and one that pays extremely well, Peterson said. This is one of the "highest-paying pathways" in the manufacturing field, Peterson said, and he wants his students at Mitchell Tech to have this opportunity.

Peterson said graduates of the program could see a salary of more than $100,000 starting out.

"That's pretty good money," Peterson said. "So of course why wouldn't we want to pursue that and make it an offer for our students. Is it for every student? No. There are some students who should stay with their certificate because those positions are needed, too."

Filling a need

Peterson said the demand for people capable of administering the NDT methods is high for the area, as many local manufacturing companies are forced to look for professionals in other states such as Texas and Ohio.

"There are some industry partners looking for those people. That would be really nice to get the word out and just also voice to industry that we have this training capable right here in Mitchell ..." Peterson said. "For someone to say go to Mitchell, South Dakota, for that advanced training in welding and certifications for destructive or nondestructive methods ... All of a sudden Mitchell becomes a common household name in manufacturing."

Right now, there are approximately 55 students in the welding program — both first and second year — since starting in 2012, Peterson said.

After explaining the program to some of his students, Peterson said many are showing a "strong interest." And he's looking forward to seeing how many more students this will bring in to MTI as word spreads.

As the time grows nearer for the start of the program, Peterson is working on receiving additional training. This way students will receive proper documentation of training and credentials in their future, Peterson said.

And plans for the program are already in the works to allow not just new students but also current industry professionals to take some of the classes, Peterson said.

Peterson said these professionals can come into MTI as nontraditional students and enroll in some of the classes, that will help them gain the required hours to get a certificate through the ASNT.

"To really to come to MTI for this program, there really are no limits as far as employment opportunities go," Peterson said.