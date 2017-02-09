False alarm fines falling in Mitchell

"It's just one more component of our job. It wouldn't be a lot different than some of the 911 calls that come in that aren't true emergencies," Koster said.

Still, if a particular alarm system "cries wolf" too often, its owner could be liable to pay a fine, although that's become less common in recent years with the amount of fines collected dropping by nearly 90 percent over four years.

If an alarm is falsely activated for the second time in 30 days, the alarm owner is charged a $30 fine, Koster said, and every subsequent alarm in a 30-day period gets the same fine.

In 2013, the city collected $480 in false burglary fines, according to Mitchell Finance Officer Michelle Bathke. The fines dropped to $210 in 2014, but no fine was issued in 2015.

Last year, the city collected $60 in fines and has not collected anything this year, Bathke said.

Although all of 2016's alarm calls were faulty, burglaries still happen in Mitchell. Local police responded to five burglaries last year that did not set off an alarm, Koster said.

So far, 2017 has been quite different. Police have responded to nine burglary alarms, and two were set off by actual burglaries.

Koster said many false alarms are caused by employees or cleaning crews who don't enter security codes fast enough or who don't have codes at all. Excessive humidity and lightning storms can also create problems for the systems. Koster even recalls incidents when bats set off alarms, or balloons activated a motion sensor when the ventilation system turned on.

False alarms take up officers' time, as a minimum of two officers must drive to the location, wait for a keyholder and ensure the scene is safe, but the fines allow the city to be reimbursed for some of the calls.

Instead of sending the fines directly to the Police Division, the money is sent to the city's general fund, Bathke said, which is used to fund the Department of Public Safety.

With so many false alarms, Koster said police still take every alarm seriously and treat the situation like a true burglary.

"We have to assume that they're real until we know that they're not," Koster said.

There aren't any chronic offenders right now in Mitchell, Koster said, but he encourages any commercial or residential alarm owner struggling with repeat issues to contact his or her provider, like ADT or Midwest Alarm Company, which contact police when an alarm goes off.

"We're not there to troubleshoot the alarms. If they're having chronic issues, they're encouraged to get a hold of their company and have a technician come out and find a solution to it to ensure they're accurate when they go off," he said.

But no matter how many times an alarm goes off, Koster said Mitchell police will continue to take every alarm seriously and will always respond.