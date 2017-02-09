Lower Brule woman denies assaulting FBI agent

Byington was indicted on Aug. 16 for allegedly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating and interfering with the an FBI special agent while he was engaged in his official duties. No other information was provided.

Byington faces a maximum penalty upon conviction of eight years in prison and a $250,000 fine, three years probation and a $100 fine to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

Byington was remanded to the United States Marshals Service. A trial date has not been set.

The case is being investigated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs' Lower Brule Agency, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan Dilges is prosecuting.