Texas man admits to burning Delmont apartment building

Good lived in Unit 4 in the building. Authorities said the fire started inside Good's apartment, but no one was inside the structure when firefighters arrived.

Good was charged with arson and conspiracy to commit first-degree arson on July 14, but he wasn't arrested until he was located on Oct. 26 in Denton, Texas.

First-degree arson is a Class 2 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. The conspiracy to commit arson charge was dismissed, but no sentencing date was identified in court documents.