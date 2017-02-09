Texas man admits to burning Delmont apartment building
ARMOUR — A Texas man admitted Thursday to setting fire to his former Delmont apartment building.
Brian Good, 56, of Aubrey, Texas, formerly Delmont, pleaded guilty to first-degree arson, stemming from a Feb. 21 incident that destroyed a four-unit apartment building at 104 Wilson St. in Delmont, court documents state.
Good lived in Unit 4 in the building. Authorities said the fire started inside Good's apartment, but no one was inside the structure when firefighters arrived.
Good was charged with arson and conspiracy to commit first-degree arson on July 14, but he wasn't arrested until he was located on Oct. 26 in Denton, Texas.
First-degree arson is a Class 2 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. The conspiracy to commit arson charge was dismissed, but no sentencing date was identified in court documents.