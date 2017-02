On Feb. 7, the South Central Alcohol Task Force conducted 14 alcohol compliance checks in Mitchell.

The following establishments were checked and passed: Marco's Pizza, County Fair Food Store, Hideout Casino, Cubby's East, Super 8 Motel, Ruby Tuesday, Whiskey Creek, El Columpio, Pizza Hut #2773, Rob's Short Stop, Shopko, Village Bowl/Sneakers Peanut Bar, Lake House and Longhorn Bar.