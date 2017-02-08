Eagles flock to Pickstown

Jeff Martin, a South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department (GF&P) conservation officer for Charles Mix and Douglas counties, counted 87 eagles this week south of the dam, and he said those are the visible birds from the viewing area maintained by the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) at the Randall Creek Recreation Area.

Martin said the eagles gather near Pickstown each year because the water south of the dam is ice free, providing access to the birds' favorite food, fish.

"Eagles are fish-eating birds, so if everything else is ice and this is open water, it's probably a good place to fish if you like to eat fish," he said.

The water also draws waterfowl, which are prey for eagles, but stunned fish pumped through the dam make for an easy buffet for the birds.

The setup provides a prime viewing area for eagle enthusiasts and photographers. Brent Vander Ley, a Chamberlain resident and GF&P employee, arrived at the dam at sunrise Monday, his day off, to take photos of the birds feeding. He said he saw more than 100 eagles earlier that morning.

"When the wind changes, they'll come straight in, and then you get some pretty nice shots," Vander Ley said.

Vander Ley travels around the state to photograph wildlife, though the activity is just a hobby for now. Monday was the first time he traveled to the Fort Randall Dam this year to photograph eagles, but he's set up his camera there several times over the years.

A gazebo is erected at the viewing area, which used to shelter signage about the location's history and about the eagles that arrive each winter, Martin said, but USACE has taken the signs down.

Still, Martin said the birds could provide an economic boost to the area, as tourists may come to camp and photograph the wildlife.

"Obviously it's going to draw people here to take photos, and those people, maybe they're going to spend the night. They've got to buy fuel, food, so there's an economic benefit to it," Martin said.

Mick Hanan, wildlife biologist at the United States Fish and Wildlife's Lake Andes National Wildlife Refuge, said some of the birds could lay eggs in the next few weeks, but most will follow the river north.

Hanan said about six nests are spotted each year at the Lake Andes refuge and the Karl E. Mundt National Wildlife Refuge, which borders the Randall Creek Recreation Area south of Pickstown, but he spots new nests up the river every year.

The Mundt refuge is closed to the public and was established in 1974 to provide habitat for bald eagles. With an estimated 140 to 150 bald eagle nests in the state, according to GF&P, the bald eagle was removed from the state's threatened species list in 2015, and Hanan said conservation efforts at the Mundt refuge could shift to protecting other species, as well.

"When it comes to some of our management decisions in the near future and future down the line, we won't do anything that would potentially decrease the ability of eagles to use the route, but they may not be our sole focus," Hanan said.

Hanan said the refuge could be managed as a "forest corridor," which provides more habitat for warblers, red-headed woodpeckers and other species, though the site may need more funding before making any changes.

Hanan said the bald eagles could start migrating north as soon as Friday as the weather begins to heat up, but Martin expects a large number to remain into March as more waterfowl arrive at the dam.