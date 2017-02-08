Circuit court cases from 2/7

Guilty pleas, admissions and sentencings

• Benjamin Amadon, 23, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a .357 pistol with a prior drug conviction between Nov. 9 and 10 and possession of methamphetamine on Nov. 14. The maximum penalty is seven years in prison and a $14,000 fine. Amadon was previously convicted of distribution of a controlled substance. A grand theft charge was dismissed. An updated presentence investigation was ordered, and sentencing was scheduled for March.

• Sheradynn Eagleman, 21, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine on Aug. 6. The maximum penalty is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed. Sentencing was scheduled in two weeks.

• Courtney Gass, 30, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation by failing to go to jail when scheduled. The maximum penalty is five years in prison. Sentencing was scheduled in two weeks.

• Loni Grochow, 35, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of clonazepam on Nov. 4. The maximum penalty is two years in prison and a $4,000 fine. Charges of possession of Xanax (alprazolam), ingestion of opiates and simple assault were dismissed. Sentencing was scheduled in two weeks.

• Andrew Kiner, 18, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to grand theft of a firearm valued between $1,000 and $2,500 on Nov. 10, grand theft of a 12-gauge shotgun valued between $1,000 and $2,500 on Nov. 11 and third-degree burglary by taking a car from a shed between Nov. 10 and Nov. 11. The maximum penalty is nine years in prison and an $18,000 fine. Kiner also tried to plead guilty to first-degree burglary of a Lawler Street apartment between Nov. 7 and Nov. 8 by taking $120 cash and two marijuana pipes, but the plea was not accepted because Kiner said there was still light outside at the time, and first-degree burglary only applies at night. First-degree burglary is punishable upon conviction by up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. If the state accepts the pleas, pending juvenile files and several grand theft, criminal entry of a vehicle and similar charges will be dismissed. If not, a trial will be scheduled.

• Shawn King, 44, of Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in prison, 1 1/2 suspended with credit for 95 days served, for violating probation by failing to attend the 24/7 sobriety program beginning April 29. The sentence will run concurrent with another he is already serving. He is estimated to be eligible for parole in March 2018. King was originally placed on probation for possession of methamphetamine.

• Amber Lautt, 25, of Plankinton, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine on Oct. 11 and aiding, abetting or advising third-degree burglary at Wheatridge Storage Units on Oct. 10. The maximum penalty is 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A charge of possession of tools with intent to commit burglary was dismissed. A request for release on bond was approved.

• Lavern White Mouse, 64, of Fort Thompson, pleaded guilty to possession of hydrocodone on July 27. The maximum penalty is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Sentencing was scheduled in two weeks.

Not guilty pleas and denials

• Michelle Coston, 32, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, ingestion of amphetamine and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A trial was scheduled for May. A request for release on bond was approved.

• Jessica Curtis, 32, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to two alternate counts of simple assault against a law enforcement officer, ingestion of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. A trial was scheduled for May. A request for release on bond was denied.

• David Degen, 25, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to two counts of distribution and two counts of possession of methamphetamine. A trial was scheduled for May. A request to set a bond amount was denied. Degen is also set for trial for ingestion and two counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia in three weeks.

• Schylar Dubray, 22, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to second-degree escape. A trial was scheduled for May.

• Lelana Fallis, 20, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession and ingestion of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A trial was scheduled for May. A request for release on bond so she can work in Lake Andes was approved.

• Lyndsay Hawk, 30, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to grand theft valued between $1,000 and $2,500 and eluding. A trial was scheduled for May.

• Wetu Kiyukan, 21, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to distribution and possession of methamphetamine. A trial was scheduled for May.

• Skyler Leiferman, 22, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary. A trial was scheduled for May. A request for release on bond, work search or work release was denied.

• Zachary Privett, 22, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to ingestion of MDMA and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A trial was scheduled for May.

• Misty Smook, 25, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to abuse or cruelty to a minor less than 7-years-old. A trial was scheduled for May. A request for permission to move to Sioux Falls was approved.

• Nikkole Stewart, 39, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to two counts of ingestion of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. A trial was scheduled for May.

• Joshua Weber, 22, of Woonsocket, denied violating probation by committing grand theft and possessing a firearm after a felony drug conviction. A trial was scheduled for May. Weber was originally placed on probation for possession of alprazolam.

Continuances and warrants

• Brant Balfany, 27, of Mitchell, was not present. A bench warrant was issued. Balfany is charged with ingestion of methamphetamine.

• Arnold Hopkins, 36, of Mitchell, was granted a continuance. He is charged with possession and ingestion of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

• James Kerr, 41, of Mitchell, was granted a continuance for two weeks because he was appointed an attorney. Kerr is charged with violating probation by using methamphetamine and possessing drug paraphernalia and meth residue. He was originally placed on probation for ingestion of methamphetamine and has violated probation once before.

• Dawn Long, 28, of Mitchell, was granted a continuance so a week-long trial can be scheduled. Long is charged with attempted first-degree murder, reckless burning of her home and an alternate reckless burning or exploding charge.

• Merle Northrup, 46, of Mount Vernon, was granted a continuance so another trial date can be scheduled. Northrup is charged with taking more than $400,000 worth of grain.

• Alex Rock, 29, of Mitchell, was granted a continuance for two weeks. Rock is charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery.

• Timothy Rollins, 27, of Mitchell, was not present. A bench warrant was issued. Rollins is charged with possession and ingestion of methamphetamine.

• Marco Sherman, 22, of Mitchell, was granted a continuance for two weeks. Sherman is charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery.

• Becky Skovbo, 39, of Mitchell, was granted a continuance for two weeks so she may apply for a court-appointed attorney. Skovbo is charged with violating probation by using fentanyl four times, using methamphetamine twice and using amphetamine. She was originally placed on probation for possession of methamphetamine.

• James Spino, 24, of Mitchell, was not present. A warrant has already been issued for his arrest, so no action was taken. Spino is charged with possession and ingestion of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

• Chase Stoebner, 21, of Tripp, was granted a continuance for two weeks. Stoebner is charged with first-degree burglary, intentional damage to property valued between $400 and $1,000 and aggravated assault.

• Robert Stuber, 34, of Mitchell, was not present because he has a jaw infection. He was granted a continuance for two weeks. Stuber is charged with possession and ingestion of methamphetamine, ingestion of opiates and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Connie Ward, 45, of Mitchell, was not present because she is being housed in prison and was not transported to Mitchell. She was granted a continuance for two weeks. Ward is charged with ingestion of methamphetamine, first-offense driving under the influence and lane driving.