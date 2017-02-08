Two teens arrested for thefts from Lake Andes businesses

One suspect was caught running in a field away from the business on Highway 18, Thaler said. The other was arrested later after law enforcement conducted a search warrant at a residence on High Street in Lake Andes, where officers allegedly recovered more merchandise.

Thaler believed the boys intended to keep the merchandise, but they did not elaborate on their intentions. The names of the businesses were not released due to provisions of Marsy's Law.

Damage and value estimates were not provided to the sheriff's office as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. Thaler said the boys were released from custody Wednesday and were charged with juvenile delinquency.