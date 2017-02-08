Two teens arrested for thefts from Lake Andes businesses
LAKE ANDES — Two male teenagers were arrested Tuesday after allegedly taking merchandise from two Lake Andes businesses.
Two Lake Andes juveniles, whose names were not released, broke the windows of the businesses at about 4 a.m. Tuesday on Main Street and U.S. Highway 18 in Lake Andes and took candy, gum, cigarette lighters and cold medicine, according to Charles Mix County Sheriff Randy Thaler.
One suspect was caught running in a field away from the business on Highway 18, Thaler said. The other was arrested later after law enforcement conducted a search warrant at a residence on High Street in Lake Andes, where officers allegedly recovered more merchandise.
Thaler believed the boys intended to keep the merchandise, but they did not elaborate on their intentions. The names of the businesses were not released due to provisions of Marsy's Law.
Damage and value estimates were not provided to the sheriff's office as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. Thaler said the boys were released from custody Wednesday and were charged with juvenile delinquency.