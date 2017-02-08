Fowkes, a counselor for the Mitchell School District, said she doesn't need recognition to know her role in students' lives is important. And, even more importantly, she feels the greatest reward is doing the job she loves, which is heavily based knowing students on a personal level.

School Counseling Week, sponsored by the American School Counselor Association, runs Feb. 6 through Feb. 10, and is designed to focus public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within school systems.

"When you're a classroom teacher, the kids have an audience so they have all of these masks and things they do to keep up their reputation, whereas when I get them in here one on one, I get to see the heart, the soul and their fears and their goals," Fowkes said.

Armed with a master's degree in educational psychology and school counseling, a professional counseling license, empathy and a bright yellow office lined with motivational signs, Fowkes is equipped to help students cope with, avoid or overcome a variety of obstacles.

Fowkes' typical duties are helping students prepare for college and apply for scholarships, provide food for students in need and meet with students, faculty, administration and law enforcement as needed.

But, really, Fowkes is mainly focused on listening, a skill she's fine-tuned in her 15-year career with the Mitchell School District.

But, sometimes, students' burdens first.

Fowkes said it's not uncommon for her to spend hours brooding about her students' troubles. But she hopes that makes her a better counselor.

"They say you need to develop a thick skin, but I've always felt that when I develop a thick skin I need to get out because kids will know if you truly care or not," she said. "It's a challenge, but I think what I get from it is I get the feeling I can help and if I can help somebody that's all that really matters."

SPOOFED

When she first arrived in Mitchell in 2012, Fowkes was tasked with teaching a course. In recent years, she has been relieved of that duty, and instead spends her spare time instituting an informational drama group, called SPOOFED, which allows students to act out musical skits.

Fowkes combs the halls, searching for the "invisible kids," those who aren't actively involved in school and purposely try to be unnoticed, then she invites them to SPOOFED.

Then, the approximately 16 students start forming their skits, which focus on issues such as addiction, domestic abuse and mental illness. The group travels to various events and performs their skits for groups and functions across the state.

"These are the kids that don't have a voice that nobody notices. It gives them a safe arena to tell their stories because a lot of them walk these stories," Fowkes said. "Seeing stuff like that make all of the toughest days worthwhile."