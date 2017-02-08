Man says he was 'sick and tired' of Mitchell mayor's actions

Bowling publicly berated Mitchell Mayor Jerry Toomey Monday night at the Mitchell City Council meeting. Bowling also said the mayor followed him home in 2015 for allegedly running multiple stop lights.

"I just kept hearing things and kept seeing things, and it was enough," Bowling told The Daily Republic on Tuesday. "And here he was, he was going after somebody else again."

During a heated exchange that played out before dozens of Mitchell residents, Bowling accused Toomey of being under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred, which Toomey called "lies."

After the exchange, some still wondered why Bowling waited so long to make his concerns public. One of those questioning why Bowling waited was Councilman Mel Olson, who said he would've put more "credence" into what Bowling said if it he had come to the council shortly after the incident occurred.

Immediately following the meeting, Toomey said he believed Bowling was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the 2015 altercation.

But according to a police report filed by Officer Patrick Marler in 2015 and recently obtained by The Daily Republic, Bowling blew a 0.000 on a preliminary breath test that night. Toomey was not tested.

Bowling said an alleged personal dispute between Toomey and Tim Jones, of Jones Supply, sparked his decision to speak publicly during citizen input at Monday night's meeting.

Jones alleged Toomey made a decision for the city to purchase janitorial and cleaning supplies through a state bid rather than Jones because of a personal "vendetta," which bothered Bowling.

"I didn't want revenge or anything like that, but you know what, I thought, 'OK, nobody's going to say anything,' " Bowling said about Toomey's alleged behavior.

Immediately after Monday's meeting, Toomey speculated Bowling's employment by Dependable Sanitation was the reason he brought up the incident more than one year later. Two weeks prior, Toomey had vetoed a City Council decision to sign a three-year recycling contract with Dependable.

But Bowling said his part-time employment by Dependable was not a factor.

"'I just got sick and tired of this guy pulling one thing right after the other," Bowling said. "But I will swear on a Bible it had nothing to do with Dependable."

As of Wednesday, Toomey had not commented further to The Daily Republic about Monday's discussion.

What happened?

According to the police report regarding the August 15, 2015 incident — in which Bowling's case was "exceptionally cleared" just last week — Toomey said he called Chief of Public Safety Lyndon Overweg to report of Bowling allegedly going through a red stop signal at approximately 8 p.m. on North Main Street.

According to Officer Marler's report, Toomey said Bowling began cursing at Toomey to "Get off my property" after Toomey told Bowling he should not run red lights.

In Bowling's statement, however, Toomey began "yelling at him" and "he thought (Toomey) must have been drinking alcohol because of the way he was acting," the 2015 report states.

In 2015, according to the report, Bowling said he didn't think it was appropriate for a mayor to "bully" residents, and said he called the Division of Criminal Investigation to check into the matter.

And at the time of the report, "(Bowling) believes he may have run a red light by mistake and is willing to pay for it if that is the case, however, he does not agree with the way (Toomey) acted concerning this."