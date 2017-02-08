Around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, police sent a Nixle alert saying GameStop in Mitchell was robbed at approximately 8:30 a.m. by a black male, who may be armed. The alert also said the man left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A 12:45 p.m. Nixle alert issued by the Department of Public Safety says the initial report was false and that more information will be available later.