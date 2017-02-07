The Palace City Jazz Festival is the state's only non-competitive, high school-run jazz festival. And throughout the day, 18 jazz bands from area schools, along with professional guest clinicians, performed in the new space, leaving many with their jaws dropped at the state-of-the-art 67,000-square-foot center devoted to fine arts.

Among the many people impressed by the space — which includes a 1,200-seat theater, space for the district's band and choir programs, extra storage space and a smaller black box theater — was Marius Laursen, the city fire marshal, as well as a parent and volunteer for the Jazz Festival.

"It's kind of weird for me as fire marshal, I've been in this building since it broke ground," Laursen said. "It's amazing and it will be a great asset to not only the school system, but to the city. As a dad to have a daughter in high school, it's amazing that she gets the opportunity to have something like this."

The event began at 8 a.m., with professional musicians performing alongside the students. The musician list included saxophonist and composer Aaron Hedenstrom, saxophonist Nathan Jorgensen, trumpet player Adam Rossmiller, trombonist Dave Graf, longtime South Dakota State University director of bands and the Pride of the Dakotas Jim McKinney and Andrew Reinartz, an electric bass player and educator.

An estimated 360 students made an appearance at the eighth annual Palace City Jazz Festival, officials said, along with 12 to 15 volunteers for the event.

David Lambert was one of these volunteers, as well as a parent within the Mitchell School District. He was directly involved with implementation and planning of the festival, which has been a "little overwhelming," Lambert said.

"This is really a test run for Show Choir Classic coming up in a couple of weeks. Of course we've already had a list of things we should be crimping and getting ready ..." Lambert said. "But it's a great learning experience."

Lambert said the committee is already putting together changes for next year's festival in which they want to add more aspects, such as valet parking. Lambert said the hope is to make it a more "gala-type of event" for people who invested into the festival and the performing arts center, as well as for others who are interested in jazz music.

"And just build that relationship with community to a higher level," Lambert said. "So they really take in the full impact of what it means to have jazz in Mitchell, South Dakota."

The daylong event ended with a public concert, which includes five of the six clinicians, the Mitchell High School and Middle School jazz bands, and award-winning jazz groups from the Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Brookings high schools. An estimated 450 to 500 people gathered for the performance, Laursen said.

The next major events to be held in the new facility include a public performance of Mitchell High School's One-Act Play on Thursday, the first-ever all-school talent show on Feb. 24 and the Show Choir Classic on March 18.

For Ryan Stahle, the band director for the Mitchell School District and a key player in the planning and building of the fine arts facility, to see the space completed and ready for use has been a dream come true.

And with the space, the jazz festival is already a "step up" from last year, Stahle said. And he's heard how awe-inspiring the facility is from directors and clinicians in attendance. But what Stahle is most impressed about is how quickly the event all came together.

"To do all of that with two days," Stahle said. "Moving in on Friday and turning around and doing this on Tuesday was an act of God — and unbelievable parents."

And these parents include Laursen and Lambert. But it all goes back to the students, who will be the most impacted by the new facility. And according to Laursen, the best way to describe this first event is comparing it to a certain holiday.

"It's been like a big Christmas present to (the students) for a long time and now they've gotten to open it up and do all that stuff," Laursen said. "It's awesome."