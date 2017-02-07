Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
The Daily Republic
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Jazz Festival breaks in Mitchell School District's new performing arts center
Photos from the 8th Annual Palace City Jazz Festival
Council members say heated exchanges gave city 'black eye'
Lyman School District considering streamlining K-5th grade classes
U.S. Army will grant easement for Dakota Access Pipeline, Hoeven says time to 'rebuild trust'
More Topics
local
state
nation
politics
crime
business
Headlines
Lego replaces long-time CEO with first foreign boss in organizational shake-up
Instagram will soon let you like comments - or even turn them off completely
Google looks for 'conservative outreach' manager after Trump election win
McDonald's revamps $4 billion McCafe brand as it lags Starbucks
Amazon opening store that will eliminate checkout lines
agriculture
Headlines
Ag groups heartened, nervous about Trump's early executive orders
Future of trade in question under Trump
Sioux Empire Farm Show attracts livestock exhibitors
AgweekTV: Nonbrowning apples
South Dakota livestock in good shape after January storm
sports
Headlines
Hasart too much for Mitchell Christian
Area high school basketball roundup: Hanson girls take down Freeman
Golden Eagle girls earn third win over JVC
Bobcat boys lockdown Kernels
Second half dooms Mitchell girls
More Topics
prep
college
pro
kernels
tigers
life
Headlines
Couple plans March wedding
Colome man marks 90th birthday
Mitchell woman celebrated 85 years
Local couple weds in October ceremony
Former Mitchell man celebrates 80th birthday
More Topics
entertainment
food
obituaries
Headlines
Thomas L. Kludt
Ray Roby
Donald S. Ewing
Vernon Steilen
Lloyd Phillips
opinion
Headlines
WOSTER: Lively legislative moments
OUR VIEW: Council meeting became unnecessary embarrassment from poor decision
OUR VIEW: Study shows SD investing in pheasants
ROZUM: Bill process 101
GRAVES: Take a stance and defend it
More Topics
editorials
columns
letters
outdoors
Headlines
GF&P, SDSU partnering for five-year project to equip birds with radio collars
Wiltz: Sage grouse receive big bucks
No-fee promise comes into canyon debate
GF&P seeking benefits of Lyman County, other waters
Wiltz: Do coyotes affect our South Dakota deer herd?
More Topics
hunting
fishing
milestones
Headlines
Evelyn Wenzel
Gayland Trudeau
John and Beatrice Wentworth
Olinger-Morgan
Dorothy Patton
More Topics
anniversaries
birthdays
engagements
weddings
births
fundraisers
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Photos from the 8th Annual Palace City Jazz Festival
By
Matthew Gade
on Feb 7, 2017 at 10:27 p.m.
Recommended for you
Rapid City woman sentenced for federal mail fraud
Teacher faces rape charges for sexual contact with student
Suspect in trooper beating wants trial moved from Rapid City
Recommended for you
Rapid City woman sentenced for federal mail fraud
Teacher faces rape charges for sexual contact with student
Suspect in trooper beating wants trial moved from Rapid City
Explore related topics:
News
local
performing arts center
Jazz band
Ryan Stahle
Advertisement
randomness