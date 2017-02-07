Council members say heated exchanges gave city 'black eye'

"It's very embarrassing, it's probably the worst meeting I've ever sat through and I feel sorry for the people of Mitchell, and surrounding, that think this is what Mitchell's all about," Councilman Dave Tronnes told The Daily Republic Tuesday. "Because it's not, Mitchell's better than that."

Tronnes was one of eight council members to respond to The Daily Republic's question Tuesday, and each council member took issue in one way or another with Toomey's actions Monday night.

At the city's regularly scheduled council meeting, Toomey was confronted by Mitchell man Brad Bowling, who publicly accused Toomey of being "a drunk" more than one year after an altercation in which Toomey followed Bowling home on suspicion of driving under the influence. Toomey then interrupted Bowling, telling him his three minutes of citizen input has concluded by forcefully saying "Sit down and shut up."

And Councilman Marty Barington, one of Mitchell's longest-tenured council members whose served alongside three mayors, wasn't sure how to respond to Monday's meeting.

"Well, I don't know if any one word or sentence would describe it," said Barington, who said he received at least 10 questions from constituents asking how to recall or impeach the mayor.

Councilman Dan Allen, who said the way Toomey conducted himself was "sad," said Mitchell residents were not encouraged by Monday night's arguments, saying they felt it gave the city a "black eye."

"All I can tell you is that the citizen's input set the tone of the meeting, and I just don't believe that the mayor should have told him to, "Shut up and sit down,' " Allen said.

Other council members offered similar responses. Councilman Jeff Smith said he was "flabbergasted," Councilman Steve Rice said he's "still trying to process it all," Councilman Marty Barington called it a "true embarrassment to the city of Mitchell," and Councilman Mel Olson said "I don't think lots of people were at their bests last night."

And Olson, who's spent years on the City Council following a lengthy tenure in the state Legislature, said the kind of attacks made Monday night are typically reserved for a "hard-fought campaign."

"Well, I have been in a lot of public meetings and I have been in a lot of emotional situations as a public official — again, I'm thinking more of my legislative career — but I can't recall being more uncomfortable than I was last night," Olson said Tuesday.

Moments after Bowling's speech, the heated exchanges continued when local business owner Tim Jones, of Jones Supply, alleged Toomey had ordered department heads to purchase janitorial supplies through the state bid process rather than his Mitchell-based company due to a personal dispute. Toomey, however, said the decision was made in an effort to save the city up to $30,000.

And if Jones' allegations are true, which some council members suggested may be difficult to prove, Tronnes said the directive is "concerning."

"Well, the allegations are very interesting, and it's concerning to me, to be quite honest with you, that we have that potential out there," Tronnes said. "And we need to figure out if it's true or not true, because there's a big perception in town that we have a problem, and we need to fix that."

Buying locally

During Monday's meeting, Councilwoman Susan Tjarks said it's critical to support local businesses when possible, an opinion Olson reiterated Tuesday. And while Olson said he's not close enough to the purchasing process to know if the cost-savings mentioned Monday were accurate, he noted there's likely some truth to the opinions of both Toomey and Jones.

During the meeting, Toomey also called out four council members he said were "grandstanding" for Jones due to personal friendships and called for them to remove themselves from the discussion, only naming Tjarks among his alleged grandstanders. Tjarks noted she has no personal connection to Jones, and continued to stand by her support of local businesses on Tuesday.

Toomey, however, did not state who the other three alleged grandstanders were.

Toomey did not return messages seeking comment on Tuesday, but Olson spoke out against Toomey's statements indicating his fellow council members weren't serving in an ethical fashion.

"First of all, I have to say that I resent the implication that I and my colleagues are somehow corrupt," Olson said. "And I would have preferred that the mayor not have made those allegations, but if he was going to make the allegations, then I think a proper thing would have been to say who he thought it was."

Along with Olson and Tjarks, several council members noted the importance of working with local suppliers, including Councilmen Smith, Barington, Tronnes and Allen and Councilwoman Bev Robinson. Olson said he doesn't think it's "cronyism" for the city to patronize local businesses, and Tronnes said he backed Tjarks' council meeting comments.

Smith, who said "every single person" who spoke to him about the meeting was "disappointed" in how it transpired, said it makes sense to work with businesses who provide support the local tax base. He was also caught off guard by Toomey singling out Tjarks.

"To me, I think, to single out Susan, again, surprised me," Smith said.

Moving on

All eight council members said the next step is to put Monday's meeting behind them and move on. While many were embarrassed for the way the mayor's actions lowered the perception of Mitchell, Barington said it's time for Mitchell residents to wrap their arms around each other and make the city whole again.

And Rice said he doesn't want the tone of Monday's meeting to hang over the progress the city has made recently, with the veterans park moving along on First Avenue and Main Street, an $8 million indoor aquatic center set to be built near the Mitchell Recreation Center and an upcoming construction project planned to improve the heavily used Burr Street.

"I personally feel the city is on a positive note and going in the right direction, and I don't want this to sway our progress," Rice said.

Allen agreed, saying the city needs to put its difference behind it and leave its vendettas at the door.

And with another council meeting planned for the third week in February, Robinson said the council needs to look at the next agenda and move forward.

"I don't think that continuing to get the shovel out and dig through it all again is going to help anybody, it will just prolong and probably continue to add salt to the wounds," Robinson said.