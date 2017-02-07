At Monday's regularly scheduled meeting, the school board continued discussions about a proposed plan that would move kindergarten through second grade to one building and third through fifth grade into the other. Right now, one section of kindergarten through fifth grade is housed in Kennebec, and a second group of the same classes is in Presho.

"It would realign the grades, and teachers in similar grades could collaborate and work together easier," Superintendent Lynn Vlasman said Tuesday.

If the school board chooses to move forward with the plan, it is scheduled to take effect for the 2017-2018 school year.

But there are some kinks still to work out.

Right now, the district operates nine bus routes and would have to consider adding another or adjusting current routes to accommodate students, Vlasman said, adding there are space concerns, as well.

"We can't always say those things are as convenient or fit as neatly as we would like, but we've got great staff at both buildings and I feel like we'll be able to work out those issues," Vlasman said.

The discussions come as a result of one of the district's many committees focused on improving the quality of education provided by Lyman schools, including facility, technology, instructional and other aspects, Vlasman said.

And, while one committee is focused on bolstering students' experience within the walls of the district, another is looking to build new walls.

The Lyman School District has been embroiled in discussions about a potential building project for several months, but has struggled to settle on a tentative plan. Most recently, Vlasman said, the school board discussed constructing a new elementary building.

"We're looking at trying to improve things long-term, but it takes some steps to get there," Vlasman said.