Construction on the $456,000 project is now at a standstill due to the winter weather, Salem Mayor Robin Rayman said, and construction is now anticipated to be completed in 2018, though initial projections showed an anticipated completion date of Nov. 2016. Construction began in mid-July.

But Rayman said that hasn't dampened excitement.

"It's a city and community project — they wanted it and we all needed it," Rayman said. "We know it'll happen."

Before temperatures took a downward turn, Rayman said the pool's bathhouse and nearby playground were mostly completed. The former bathhouse was built in 1958 and had not undergone major construction since it was built, and the playground did not meet federal safety requirements.

With two-thirds of the project virtually completed, Rayman said excitement is growing among the community, which is aware the next step is the largest.

The current pool will remain in use through the summer, but will likely close early so construction can start on the renovation, which will change the shape of the pool but have the same square footage of space, Rayman said. When the new pool is completed, it will have a walk-in entrance and a wheelchair lift for handicap access.

And the project wouldn't be possible without the community's support.

Throughout the past four years, locals have sponsored a host of fundraisers and raised more than $200,000. The city otherwise would not to be able to fund the project, as the financial burden would have been too great for the rural McCook County town.

"It's just like anything that happens in this town — whether it's a tragedy or a happy thing, small towns come together to support each other," Rayman said. "It's a great community to live in."