Mitchell man admits to selling MDMA

Muntefering admitted to selling MDMA to a confidential informant for cash on July 25 at his residence at 212 W. Elm St., near Dry Run Creek Park, a drug-free zone, in Mitchell. Court documents state he received $100.

The residence was then subject to a probation search on Aug. 10, where police allegedly found multiple illegal substances, including MDMA, and more than $33,000 in cash, which authorities said was the largest cash seizure in Mitchell in 20 years.

After the search, Muntefering was initially charged with possession and intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine a drug-free zone and possession of felony amounts of marijuana with intent to distribute. The intent to distribute MDMA charge was filed on Feb. 3, and the other charges were dismissed.

He was also charged with distributing MDMA in a drug-free zone and possessing MDMA from the July 25 incident, but those charges will also be dismissed.

A woman who also lived at the residence, Kaitlin Minder, 23, of Mitchell, has already pleaded guilty to possession of between 1 ounce and 1 1/2 pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of between 2 ounces and 1 1/2 pounds of marijuana.

Minder was sentenced by Judge Glen Eng to four years in prison and was ordered to pay a $14,000 fine. Muntefering will be sentenced by Judge Tim Bjorkman in April.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison for the distribution charge and one year in prison for the intent to distribute charge. The maximum penalty is 20 years in prison and a $40,000 fine.

The court ordered an update to a presentence investigation completed in Hutchinson County, where Muntefering is facing a probation violation. Muntefering was placed on probation there after pleading guilty to second-degree arson, aiding and abetting second-degree arson and third-degree burglary on April 6, 2010.

In May 2010, Muntefering was sentenced to 10 years in prison for each of the Hutchinson County charges, to be served consecutively, all suspended, and was placed on probation for 10 years, so he could be ordered to serve all or part of that sentence if he is found guilty of violating probation.