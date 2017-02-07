Car fire causes minimal damage to Parkston garage Monday

Around 7 a.m. Monday, a woman was attempting to start her vehicle, which was parked inside of her home's garage on the northwest corner of town, when she heard a "pop," according to Parkston Fire Chief Todd Lucas.

The woman went inside of her home briefly, and when she returned the car was on fire, Lucas said. Everyone in the home was able to evacuate safely.

Twelve firefighters were on scene for approximately 45 minutes and were able to contain the blaze to the car, and the garage escaped with minimal smoke damage, Lucas said.

The Parkston Ambulance also responded.