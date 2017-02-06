Mayor, Jones Supply owner quarrel over contract

“You need to resign, Jerry,” Jones said.

Toomey said Jones used “intimidating” sales tactics toward city department heads to sell janitorial and cleaning supplies to the city. Toomey also said a department head, who he did not name, was concerned they might be fired after Jones allegedly mentioned he would contact council members if the department head purchased supplies through another company.

“No employee should ever be made to feel that way for simply doing their job,” Toomey said.

Toomey issued a Jan. 26 order directing department heads to purchase janitorial and cleaning supplies through the state contract, with an opportunity for other vendors to “meet” or “beat” the state bid. But Jones, whose company received nearly $50,000 from the city in 2016, claimed the decision to transition away from his business toward the local bid was due to other reasons.

Jones read a series of emails he alleged were sent to his daughter, Robyn Jones, who Jones said had an argument on Facebook with Toomey about a series of parking violations her concrete business faced when Toomey pushed for more parking enforcement in the spring of 2016. According to the emails allegedly sent from Toomey’s personal email account and not his city email, which Toomey said he did not write, Toomey asked Robyn, “Why do you have this desire to continue biting the hand that feeds you?”

Toomey said he did make a statement similar to the first email, but he said he did not write a second and third email connecting the city’s dollars heading toward Jones Supply and the private concrete business to an argument over parking.

Jones then suggested a social media dispute between Robyn and Toomey was the spark behind the directive.

“I think this email’s a vendetta, I think it’s using your political power to get rid of me,” Jones said. “I think it’s revenge.”

But Toomey said the emails Jones distributed to the council were falsified.

“How long did it take you to manufacture this email?” Toomey asked.

As far as intimidation, Mitchell man Marty DeBoer said he sympathizes with Jones. DeBoer said Jones was simply fighting for his business, which he said is what any business would do.

“Yes, you have to be intimidating sometimes because that’s the only way you can get change,” DeBoer said.

And Toomey suggested Jones is using friendships with council members, once referencing Councilwoman Susan Tjarks by name, to promote his business. Tjarks later clarified she and Jones do not have a personal relationship, but she said the city should support local business or they “will die.”

After speaking in support of local businesses, Tjarks received a round of applause from a relatively large crowd, which included approximately 40 to 50 people at the meeting.

Tjarks was backed up by former City Councilman Doug Backlund following her statements in support of local businesses.

“If you don’t support local businesses, you people as government employees don’t have jobs,” Backlund said, looking in the direction of department heads.

Toomey said four council members should excuse themselves from this issue, and accused them for “grandstanding” for Jones. It was not immediately clear Monday night which members Toomey was referring to.

Toomey also said his directive would stand, noting one department head would save $6,000 by purchasing supplies through a Sioux Falls-based business. Parks and Recreation Director Nathan Powell later clarified that by purchasing through Sioux Falls-based JCL Solutions, the Mitchell Activities Center would save the “significant amount” of $6,000.

Toomey also suggested the directive is not subject to City Council approval.

While noting the directive is an “administrative decision, and it will stand,” Toomey said “I do not work for or answer to the City Council.”

And while reading from what appeared to be a prepared statement, Toomey said the directive would follow through with his mayoral campaign to “eliminate wasteful spending.” He also said the overall savings by purchasing through the state bid could save the city $20,000 to $30,000.

After a long discussion between the council, mayor and citizens, Councilman Dave Tronnes called for the city to look toward solutions.

“If we just sit here and beat each other up, we’re going to be here all night,” Tronnes said, asking the city to look toward solutions.

Earlier in the meeting, Tronnes said the dispute is solvable, but he questioned the mayor’s directive which states “all pricing and product samples will be delivered to the Mayor’s office.”

“For the mayor to have to set and approve products, I think, ‘Why do we have department heads if you have to approve everything from toilet paper to feminine napkins?’ ” Tronnes asked.

To wrap up the lengthy discussion, which resulted in no action from the council, Toomey reiterated his decision wasn’t personal and was meant to cut costs for the city of Mitchell.