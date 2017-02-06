The preschooler at Ethan School was diagnosed with Stage Four Sporadic Burkitt's Lymphoma in mid-December. Burkitt's Lymphoma is a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, affecting Greysen's lymph nodes. And since his diagnosis, his classmates — along with the entire town of Ethan — have rallied to support Greysen.

It all started with selling green T-shirts with the phrase "Grateful for Greysen," according to Greysen's preschool teacher Jen Klumb.

Klumb said her class made a goal to sell 100 orders of T-shirts — all green, Greysen's favorite color — and it "took off," Klumb said, with more than 435 orders made. A local business matched the profits made from the T-shirts to raise a total of $5,900.

To top it off, Monday night's game, which was dubbed "Night for Greysen," also featured a raffle, pregame meal, chuck-a-duck and a blanket toss.

During half-time of the girls varsity game, Greysen's classmates — who call themselves "Greysen's Gang" — took to the floor cheering on their friend, who could not be there due to chemotherapy treatments. After their chant, the class held a blanket and walked along the bleachers, allowing for the crowd to toss money into the blanket. By the end of the night, the class gathered $983.60 from the blanket toss and another $1,865.25 from the raffle tickets.

But the fundraising doesn't end there.

Prior to the game, Klumb contacted the coaches of the Wagner basketball teams, explaining Greysen's situation. She asked if it would be OK for Klumb to buy T-shirts for the Wagner basketball teams. The Wagner coaches turned Klumb down — because they were going to do more than that.

Klumb said the Wagner coaches bought T-shirts for their own team, and during halftime of the boys basketball game, presented the Greysen family with a star quilt and a $500 check to help with medical expenses.

"That's the kind of community I know Wagner is and obviously the kind of community I know Ethan is," Klumb said. "And it just brought us together in such a unique and special way that we could honor the same little boy regardless of a win or a loss. That's the most important thing."

Greysen was unable to be present for the game as he began his second round of chemotherapy on Monday, and will have two more treatments to go. Each treatment lasts approximately a week, according to Greysen's mother, Tatyanna Shade, and he is allowed approximately 21 days of a break in between treatments.

But he remains resilient and positive throughout the entire process, Shade said. And the goal, for both the family and for Greysen's classmates, is to have him back for preschool graduation in May.

"We all have the same goal in mind and the kids and Greysen that he gets to come back and celebrate with us — whether we're all in masks or we're all rejoicing that he's back," Klumb said. "That's the best part."

A 'tough little boy'

Shade was aware the class would be putting on the raffle and doing a chant during halftime, but she was shocked to see the support from so many community members, along with people from Wagner.

"There's no words for it and it makes me emotional to think about it," Shade said. "It's amazing how a small community can come together and it makes you realize you're not alone in this situation. There are so many people standing behind you — which makes it easier."

Shade said she and other family members, including Greysen's dad, are taking shifts spending time with the 4-year-old, who is located at the Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls.

Shade said there is a 90 percent success rate with Burkitt's Lymphoma. And after his two-year mark after remission, Shade said, he shouldn't have to face the disease again.

Knowing that, makes the whole process a little bit easier to get through, Shade said.

Greysen turns 5 in April, and Shade said everyone is hoping he will be a lot healthier by then. But until then, they will keep powering through the whole process, Shade said, with the entire Ethan community by their side.

"He's doing better than I could have ever imagined," Shade said. "He's a tough little boy, that's for sure."

Anyone interested in donating to Greysen's cause, can do so by sending checks to the Ethan School, Klumb said, where an account has been set up specifically for him.

Greysen's classmates remain anxious for updates on his health condition, and can't wait to have him back in the classroom. And Greysen feels the same way, persistently asking his mother when he can return to school.

"He just loves everything about school," Klumb said. "He's the sweetest kid you'll ever meet."