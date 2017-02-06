Brad Bowling spoke at the regularly scheduled City Council meeting and accused Toomey of driving under the influence and berating Bowling for running through a stop light on Main Street.

Bowling spoke during citizen input at Monday night’s meeting, using his three-minute portion of citizen input to accuse the mayor of following him home, honking his car horn and standing on his driveway shaking his hands in an “agitated” manner.

“He smelled like alcohol, there was no ifs, ands or buts about it,” Bowling said.

When speaking about the alleged September incident, Bowling said Toomey told him “I’m the mayor of Mitchell,” and Bowling said Toomey then threatened the police on him.

When Bowling’s time was up, Toomey told Bowling to, “Sit down” before refuting his statements.

“I think I’ve heard enough lies already,” Toomey said.

Toomey did not deny an altercation occurred, but he said Bowling had run through three stop signs or lights that September evening.

Immediately after the alleged altercation, Bowling said a Mitchell police officer came to his home and provided a breath test, to which Bowling said he blew a “0.0.” Mitchell Public Safety Director Lyndon Overweg also did not deny the altercation occurred when Bowling discussed details of the incident.

But Bowling, who said he has experience working for the Department of Corrections, was certain of his allegations against Toomey.

“This is a public safety issue,” Bowling said. “First off, I’ve got a guy chasing me down the street, and he’s intoxicated.”

Toomey disputed some aspects of Bowling’s story, including that Toomey was driving a blue car -- he said his vehicle was red -- and that Bowling ran three lights.

It was unclear as to why Bowling waited months to address the unfounded accusations.

There was no discussion from the City Council, other citizens or any department heads following the citizen input session.