Former state trooper admits to taking $70K in evidence money

Brian Biehl, 48, of Platte, pleaded guilty to grand theft by law enforcement of seized property, according to the South Dakota Attorney General's Office, which Biehl said he confiscated during drug searches during his law enforcement career, according to court documents.

Biehl was charged and arrested for the charge on Nov. 4, after he admitted to taking $69,668 in money confiscated between May 21, 2012, and Oct. 19, 2016, according to court documents. Biehl said he intended on eventually paying everything back, and he took the funds because he was "short on money."

Biehl worked as a trooper for the South Dakota Highway Patrol in the Chamberlain area for more than 15 years, but was no longer employed there as of November, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

The incident was discovered after Biehl and another trooper met with a prosecutor on Oct. 21 to discuss an upcoming trial. Nearly $4,000 was discovered missing from the case, and Biehl later confessed to keeping evidence money since a drug bust in 2012.

The grand theft charge is a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Sentencing was scheduled for March in Chamberlain.