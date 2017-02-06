Trooper injured in Kimball shootout honored by Legislature

On Jan. 7, 2015, Koenig responded to an incident near Kimball in which Donald London, 44, of Kimball, shot about 100 rounds at law enforcement officers, including one that injured Koenig, during a 25-hour standoff.

Before that day, Koenig planned on putting an end to his 29-year career as a trooper in June 2015, but his time in the hospital changed his mind.

"I wanted to leave on a good note," Koenig recently told The Daily Republic. "After that, I thought, 'I want to be on the road for another year.' "

After recovering from the bullet injury, Koenig returned to duty in May 2015 and later retired from the Highway Patrol on June 8, 2016, at age 52. After 30 years with the department, he was the most senior officer at the time, but he said retirement after 25 to 30 years is common for troopers.

"It was time to make room for more people," Koenig said.

Recently, the Legislature has introduced a Senate commemoration for Koenig, to honor, commend and thank him for his service.

The commemoration was introduced by Sen. Stace Nelson, R-Fulton, who was also injured during his time in law enforcement, and Rep. Dan Kaiser, R-Aberdeen. In 1992, Nelson was a criminal investigator for the United States Marine Corps when he was assaulted by a suspect in a vehicle and suffered lifelong injuries.

"There was a period of time after it happened that I was ready to throw in my badge, I was so disgusted," Nelson said. "The person that ran me over with a car got off with about three months of jail, and it was a dark time for me, and I almost threw in the chips at that point."

Nelson was honorably discharged seven years later and continued his career in the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Nelson said he forgot about Koenig's injuries but still thought Koenig and his fellow retired patrolmen deserved respect.

Nelson's father was in the Highway Patrol, based in Mitchell, so Nelson first sought commemoration for retired patrolmen in 2011 or 2012.

"A lot of these people were like family, so it was just a natural thing for me once I got in the Legislature to draft these up and show them the respect they deserve for risking their life and serving South Dakotans in oftentimes very difficult circumstances," Nelson said.

This year, Nelson sought commemoration for 12 patrolmen, and he sought two posthumous commemorations for Air Force Staff Sgt. Peter Taub and Roger Allen, a 45-year educator for the Mitchell School District and Dakota Wesleyan University. Nelson plans to send certificates and jackets to the Highway Patrol within the next week.

London has yet to be sentenced after pleading guilty but mentally ill to three counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement officers, so Koenig, now 53, declined to comment on any lingering effects of his injury, but he continues to serve the residents of Brule County and the surrounding area as a part-time deputy for the Brule County Sheriff's Office and part-time officer for the Chamberlain Police Department. He also transports some suspects for the Winner Police Department.

"You want to keep busy. You don't want to retire completely. Fifty-three is still pretty young," Koenig said.

It's a change of scenery for Koenig, who started his law enforcement career in Kadoka with the Highway Patrol at age 22 before being moved to Chamberlain, but he has no plans to fully retire any time soon.