Corsica woman named 2017 Family Doctor of the Year

She married Doug Luebke in August 1981 and then attended medical school from 1982 to 1986 at the University of South Dakota. Following her residency at the Family Practice Center (now called Center for Family Medicine) in Sioux Falls, she began her practice at the Douglas County Memorial Hospital with clinics in Corsica, Armour and Stickney. She has been employed there for 28 years.

Throughout her career, she has not only taken care of the entire age spectrum from birth to death, she has also delivered the majority of children born in her county. She continued to deliver babies until her employer no longer would permit because they did not have anyone available to do cesarean sections.

Two years ago, the Luebkes traveled to New Zealand to work with nurse practitioners at a clinic for six months.

The couple had two children: a son, Austin, and a daughter, Sarah. Doug died in 2016.

Marlys Luebke has been an important leader in the South Dakota Academy of Family Physicians, serving as the first female president in 1998-1999. She then became an alternate delegate to the AAFP Congress of Delegates beginning in 2005. She became a voting delegate in 2010 and served in that capacity until 2013.

The South Dakota Academy of Family Physicians has 577 active, life, resident and student members, and 320 are active family medicine physicians.