Ruth Isiaka, also known as Ruth Schoenherr, of St. Peter, Minnesota, formerly Freeman, was charged with fraudulently receiving money from two South Dakota welfare programs, committing theft by deception and perjury for failing to report household income and receiving benefits from September 2014 to September 2015, court documents state.

According to court documents filed in January, Isiaka received more than $200 from both the South Dakota Department of Social Service's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, and Medicaid program. Isiaka, 40, allegedly took more than $1,000 from the department by failing to failing to report income.

Joseph Thronson, an attorney for DSS, said Isiaka lived in Freeman at the time of the alleged incidents, and he said Isiaka took about $9,500 in SNAP benefits. The amount taken from Medicaid was not immediately available.

Isiaka is charged with theft by deception valued more than $1,000, a Class 4 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine; as well as perjury and two counts of welfare fraud, a Class 6 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to two years in prison and a $4,000 fine.

She is scheduled to appear in court later this month.