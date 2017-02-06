Five Mitchell residents indicted for distributing meth

According to court documents, Degen was charged with two counts of distribution and possession of methamphetamine on Oct. 3 and 5.

Burroughs was charged with two counts of distributing and possessing meth and two counts of distributing meth in a drug-free zone on Oct. 7 and Oct. 21.

Olson was charged with two counts of distributing and possessing methamphetamine on Oct. 26.

Lastly, Mackey and Kiyukan were charged with distribution and possession of methamphetamine on Nov. 1.

Mitchell Police Investigator Jackson Brown declined to comment on the cases, and he did not say if the four incidents were related.

The distribution charges and Burrough's distribution in a drug-free zone charges are Class 4 felonies, each punishable upon conviction by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Possession of methamphetamine is a Class 5 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Arrest warrants were issued for all five people on Jan. 27.